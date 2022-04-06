Log in
GROUPE GORGÉ SA

Groupe Gorgé Sa : Presentation of the combination between ECA Group and iXblue

04/06/2022
Groupe Gorgé presents today the operation of combination between ECA Group and iXblue. The presentation is available on the company's website www.groupe-gorge.com in the Finance / Financial Information section or via the following link: link to the presentation.

The link to the replay of the event will also be available shortly on the company's website.



About Groupe Gorgé

Groupe Gorgé is a high-tech industrial group driven by a strong entrepreneurial culture. The Group is present in Drones & Systems and Engineering & protection systems. The Group generated revenue of €178 million in 2021.


More information on www.groupe-gorge.com

Groupe Gorgé is listed on Euronext Paris Compartment B (GOE).




Contacts:

Investor Relations

Hugo Soussan

Tel. +33 (0)1 44 77 94 86

h.soussan@groupe-gorge.com



Claire Riffaud

Tel. +33 (0)1 53 67 36 79

criffaud@actus.fr




Media Relations

Manon Clairet

Tel. +33 (0)1 53 67 36 73

mclairet@actus.fr


Regulated information:
Inside Information:
- other releases

Full and original press release in PDF: https://www.actusnews.com/news/73859-cp_mise-a-disposition-presentation-operation-eca-ixblue_en.pdf

