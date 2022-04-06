Groupe Gorgé Sa : Presentation of the combination between ECA Group and iXblue

Groupe Gorgé presents today the operation of combination between ECA Group and iXblue. The presentation is available on the company's website www.groupe-gorge.com in the Finance / Financial Information section or via the following link: link to the presentation.

The link to the replay of the event will also be available shortly on the company's website.





About Groupe Gorgé

Groupe Gorgé is a high-tech industrial group driven by a strong entrepreneurial culture. The Group is present in Drones & Systems and Engineering & protection systems. The Group generated revenue of €178 million in 2021.



More information on www.groupe-gorge.com

Groupe Gorgé is listed on Euronext Paris Compartment B (GOE).







Contacts:

Investor Relations

Hugo Soussan

Tel. +33 (0)1 44 77 94 86

h.soussan@groupe-gorge.com





Claire Riffaud

Tel. +33 (0)1 53 67 36 79

criffaud@actus.fr







Media Relations

Manon Clairet

Tel. +33 (0)1 53 67 36 73

mclairet@actus.fr

This publication embed "🔒 Actusnews SECURITY MASTER ".

- SECURITY MASTER Key: l2hvaJyZlmqUnXFqlJqYmWWWaWpnlGLKmGKalpNuaZ+ca5xnxpqTm8mdZnBknWpv

- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.

Regulated information:

Inside Information:

- other releases Full and original press release in PDF: https://www.actusnews.com/news/73859-cp_mise-a-disposition-presentation-operation-eca-ixblue_en.pdf

Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free

© 2022 ActusNews