GROUPE GORGÉ SA

(GOE)
Groupe Gorgé Sa : Prodways Group (3D Printing subsidiary) installs second 3D printer for Essilor, in the lenses R and D department

02/22/2021 | 12:55pm EST
Prodways Group (Euronext Paris : PWG), specialist in digital design and manufacturing, subsidiary of Groupe Gorgé, announces a second 3D printing machine at the start of 2021 for Essilor, the world's leading manufacturer of spectacle lenses.

For 3 years now, Prodways Group teams have been working with Essilor's R&D department to develop Prodways' MOVINGLight® 3D Printing technology for use in Essilor's applications. The installation of this second machine marks a new phase in the partnership with Essilor on 3D printing of lenses, made possible by the precision, image-processing expertise and productivity of Prodways' MOVINGLight® technology.

Partnering with market leaders to develop bespoke industrial applications, as here with Essilor, is at the heart of the strategy of Prodways Group, a key player in the 3D printing and digital manufacturing sector.


 

About Groupe Gorgé
Groupe Gorgé is a high-tech industrial group driven by a strong entrepreneurial culture.
The Group operates in the fields of 3D printing, drones, engineering and protection systems and employs
around 2,000 people in seven countries. The Group reported revenue of €275 million in 2019.
 
More information is available at www.groupe-gorge.com
Groupe Gorgé is listed on Euronext Paris Compartment B (GOE).
 
Upcoming releases
• February 23, 2021 (after close of trading): Q4 2020 revenue
• March 16, 2021 (after close of trading): FY 2020 results
• April 28, 2021 (after close of trading): Q1 2021 revenue
 
 
Contacts:
Investor Relations
Anne-Pauline Petureaux
Tel.: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 72
apetureaux@actus.fr
 		 Media Relations
Manon Clairet
Tel.: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 73
mclairet@actus.fr
 		  
Follow Groupe Gorgé news on: groupe-gorge.com
 
Disclaimer
Groupe Gorgé press releases may contain forward-looking statements regarding the Group's targets. Forward-looking statements reflect current expectations about Groupe Gorgé. Such forward-looking statements and targets depend on known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results, performance or events to differ materially from those anticipated herein. Some of these risk factors are explained in detail in the Universal Registration Document, which may be downloaded from the Groupe Gorgé website (www.groupe-gorge.com). This list of risks, uncertainties and other factors is not limitative. This press release and the information it contains do not constitute an offer to sell or subscribe, or a solicitation to purchase or subscribe shares in Groupe Gorgé or its listed subsidiaries in any country whatsoever.		  
       

