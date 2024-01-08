Groupe Guillin: share price boosted by positive rating
At around 11:30 a.m., the stock was up 2.3% in a Paris market that was down slightly overall (-0.1%).
In a note released this morning, Euroland's teams named the stock their "nugget of the week", praising the history of continuous growth of this family-owned French company founded in 1972.
The brokerage firm highlights the company's "profitable and resilient" business, as well as its improving cash generation, which is accompanied by a healthy balance sheet.
In addition to these "solid" fundamentals, Euroland hails a valuation that is still considered reasonable, with an EV/Ebitda ratio of 4.8x, compared with an average valuation of 5x EV/Ebitda over 10 years.
The company is showing great resilience in a market exposed to heavy regulation (sanitary and ecological) and the arrival of Asian competitors", add the analysts.
The downturn in inflation and oil costs should also provide a better environment in 2024", adds Euroland.
With a 36% gain over the past 12 months, Groupe Guillin now has a market capitalization of nearly 575 million euros.
