Groupe Guillin: share price boosted by positive rating

January 08, 2024 at 06:01 am EST

Groupe Guillin gained ground on Monday morning on the Paris Bourse following favorable comments from analysts at Euroland Corporate, who highlighted the solid fundamentals of the food packaging specialist.



At around 11:30 a.m., the stock was up 2.3% in a Paris market that was down slightly overall (-0.1%).



In a note released this morning, Euroland's teams named the stock their "nugget of the week", praising the history of continuous growth of this family-owned French company founded in 1972.



The brokerage firm highlights the company's "profitable and resilient" business, as well as its improving cash generation, which is accompanied by a healthy balance sheet.



In addition to these "solid" fundamentals, Euroland hails a valuation that is still considered reasonable, with an EV/Ebitda ratio of 4.8x, compared with an average valuation of 5x EV/Ebitda over 10 years.



The company is showing great resilience in a market exposed to heavy regulation (sanitary and ecological) and the arrival of Asian competitors", add the analysts.



The downturn in inflation and oil costs should also provide a better environment in 2024", adds Euroland.



With a 36% gain over the past 12 months, Groupe Guillin now has a market capitalization of nearly 575 million euros.



