Groupe Guillin is one of the largest European manufacturers of plastic food packages. The group also produces packaged delivery equipment. Net sales break down by family of products as follows: - plastic packages (94.6%): for the food and food service industries (No. 1 in Europe in packages for processors and bakers), and for fruit and vegetable producers and packers. Groupe Guillin also sells plastic sheets to industrial plants; - packaged delivery equipment (5.4%): packaging equipment, cold packs, reheating ovens, food distribution and reheating carts, washing chambers. Equipment is sold primarily to hospitals and public collectives. Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: France (40.6%), the United Kingdom (14.1%), Italy (12.4%) and other (32.9%).