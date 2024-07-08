MAXIPACK HANDLE

Freshness on the go: style and convenience at your fingertips

Integrated handle

New customisable cardboard packaging

100% recyclable

Ventilation holes in the base

Elevate your fruit experience,

take the freshness by the handle

The handle

Fully customizable

is integrated

basket and handle

in the punnet

Ecodesign

  • The handle is integrated in the punnet: convenient and ready to use
  • Fully recyclable and monomaterial cardboard
  • Extended shelf life: keeps fruits and vegetables fresher for longer
  • Breathable design: the holes in the base provide optimal air circulation to reduce moisture build-up
  • Durable & tear-resistant: sturdy design for safe transport

Ventilation holes

"Grab and go"

in the base

experience

of the basket

Features

  • Elevates product presentation: showcase your produce in style
  • Grab & go convenience: handle makes
    it practical and easy for impulse purchases
  • Fully customizable handle and basket to communicate and promote both brand and product
  • Versatile: ideal to pack a variety of fruits, one solution for all needs
  • Available from stock

Ideal to pack a variety of fruits, one solution for all needs!

Tel. +39 0545 979 511 • freshproduce@groupeguillin.com

Made

www.groupeguillin.com

in Europe

07/2024

