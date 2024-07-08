MAXIPACK HANDLE
Freshness on the go: style and convenience at your fingertips
video
Integrated handle
New customisable cardboard packaging
100% recyclable
Ventilation holes in the base
#weprotectyourfood
Elevate your fruit experience,
take the freshness by the handle
The handle
Fully customizable
is integrated
basket and handle
in the punnet
Ecodesign
- The handle is integrated in the punnet: convenient and ready to use
- Fully recyclable and monomaterial cardboard
- Extended shelf life: keeps fruits and vegetables fresher for longer
- Breathable design: the holes in the base provide optimal air circulation to reduce moisture build-up
- Durable & tear-resistant: sturdy design for safe transport
Ventilation holes
"Grab and go"
in the base
experience
of the basket
Features
- Elevates product presentation: showcase your produce in style
-
Grab & go convenience: handle makes
it practical and easy for impulse purchases
- Fully customizable handle and basket to communicate and promote both brand and product
- Versatile: ideal to pack a variety of fruits, one solution for all needs
- Available from stock
Ideal to pack a variety of fruits, one solution for all needs!
Tel. +39 0545 979 511 • freshproduce@groupeguillin.com
Made
www.groupeguillin.com
in Europe
07/2024
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Groupe Guillin SA published this content on 08 July 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 July 2024 12:44:05 UTC.