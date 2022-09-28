Advanced search
    MLCFM   MC0010000826

GROUPE INDOSUEZ WEALTH MANAGEMENT

(MLCFM)
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  10:30 2022-09-05 am EDT
980.00 EUR   +1.03%
10:56aGroupe Indosuez Wealth Management : Charlotte de Chavagnac is appointed Global Head of Communication at Indosuez Wealth Management
PU
09/21Groupe Indosuez Wealth Management : Indosuez Wealth Management sharpens focus in Asia with two new Market Heads appointments
PU
09/20Groupe Indosuez Wealth Management : Indosuez mobilises for ESDW and releases new CSR report
PU
Groupe Indosuez Wealth Management : Charlotte de Chavagnac is appointed Global Head of Communication at Indosuez Wealth Management

09/28/2022 | 10:56am EDT
Paris, 28 September 2022 - Charlotte de Chavagnac, 52, has been appointed Global Head of Communication at Indosuez Wealth Management. She reports to Jacques Prost, Chief Executive Officer of Indosuez Wealth Management, and is a member of the Group Executive Committee.

Charlotte de Chavagnac began her career in consulting. She worked for two years as a lawyer specialised in corporate law. In 1998, she joined Gavin Anderson, a financial communication agency (Omnicom Group), as a consultant in charge of a portfolio of clients whom she assisted with financial, corporate and crisis communication and financial transactions. In 2006, she joined the press office of Aéroports de Paris at the time of the company's IPO, contributing to the development of its financial and institutional communication strategy. Charlotte joined the Crédit Agricole group in 2012 as assistant to the head of the press office of Crédit Agricole S.A. In 2017, she took over the responsibility of the Press and Social Networks Department of the Crédit Agricole S.A. group.

Charlotte de Chavagnac holds a master degree in business law from Paris Panthéon-Assas University and is a graduate of Sciences Po Paris (economic and financial department).

Press contacts

Melinda Raverdy, melinda.raverdy@ca-indosuez.ch
Morgane Le Boursicaud, morgane.leboursicaud@ca-indosuez.com

About Indosuez Wealth Management
Indosuez Wealth Management is the global wealth management brand of Crédit Agricole group, ranked 10th largest bank in the world based on balance sheet (The Banker 2022).
Shaped by more than 145 years of experience supporting families and entrepreneurs around the world, Indosuez Wealth Management offers a tailor-made approach that allows our clients to protect and develop their wealth in alignment with their aspirations. Its teams take a comprehensive view and provide expert advice and exceptional service, offering a wide range of services for the management of both personal and business assets.
Renowned for its international reach combined with a human scale, Indosuez Wealth Management employs nearly 3,000 people in 10 locations around the world, in Europe (Belgium, France, Italy, Luxembourg, Monaco, Spain and Switzerland), Asia-Pacific (Hong Kong SAR, New Caledonia and Singapore) and the Middle East (United Arab Emirates).
With 135 billion euros in assets under management (as at 31/12/2021), Indosuez Wealth Management is one of the global leaders in wealth management.

Disclaimer

CFM Indosuez Wealth published this content on 28 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 September 2022 14:55:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
