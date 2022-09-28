Groupe Indosuez Wealth Management : Charlotte de Chavagnac is appointed Global Head of Communication at Indosuez Wealth Management

Paris, 28 September 2022 - Charlotte de Chavagnac, 52, has been appointed Global Head of Communication at Indosuez Wealth Management. She reports to Jacques Prost, Chief Executive Officer of Indosuez Wealth Management, and is a member of the Group Executive Committee.

Charlotte de Chavagnac began her career in consulting. She worked for two years as a lawyer specialised in corporate law. In 1998, she joined Gavin Anderson, a financial communication agency (Omnicom Group), as a consultant in charge of a portfolio of clients whom she assisted with financial, corporate and crisis communication and financial transactions. In 2006, she joined the press office of Aéroports de Paris at the time of the company's IPO, contributing to the development of its financial and institutional communication strategy. Charlotte joined the Crédit Agricole group in 2012 as assistant to the head of the press office of Crédit Agricole S.A. In 2017, she took over the responsibility of the Press and Social Networks Department of the Crédit Agricole S.A. group.

Charlotte de Chavagnac holds a master degree in business law from Paris Panthéon-Assas University and is a graduate of Sciences Po Paris (economic and financial department).

Melinda Raverdy, melinda.raverdy@ca-indosuez.ch

Morgane Le Boursicaud, morgane.leboursicaud@ca-indosuez.com

