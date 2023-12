CFM Indosuez Wealth Management is one of Monaco's leading wealth management companies. Its activity is organized around 3 areas: - wealth management: discretionary and under-mandate management, advised management (advisory on investment vehicles (stocks, bonds, foreign exchange products, investment funds, guaranteed or protected capital products, derivatives), etc.; - commercial banking; - investment banking. At the end of 2022, CFM Indosuez Wealth managed EUR 6.2 billion in current deposits and EUR 3.8 billion euros in current loans.

Sector Banks