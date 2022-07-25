Groupe Indosuez Wealth Management : Indosuez Wealth Management appoints Anne Toledano as Global Head of Real Estate

Paris, 25 July 2022 - Indosuez Wealth Management, the wealth management brand of Crédit Agricole group, announces that it has appointed Anne Toledano as Global Head of Real Estate effective July 18 2022.

Based in Paris, she reports to Pierre Masclet, Deputy Chief Executive Officer of Indosuez Wealth Management.

Through the creation of the Real Estate business line, Anne Toledano's mission is to develop a complete range of Real Estate investment, advisory and financing solutions for Indosuez clients around the world, capitalising on the Crédit Agricole group's expertise in Real Estate and responsible finance.

Biography

Anne Toledano joined Crédit Agricole Corporate & Investment Bank in 2004 as Head of Real Estate Financing in Paris. Between 2013 and 2018, she was Head of the bank's Real Estate activities in London before moving to Crédit Agricole Corporate & Investment Bank in Paris as a Senior Banker.

Anne graduated from Ecole Centrale de Lyon and Columbia Business School.

