    MLCFM   MC0010000826

GROUPE INDOSUEZ WEALTH MANAGEMENT

(MLCFM)
  Report
07/25/2022
960.00 EUR   -3.03%
07/12GROUPE INDOSUEZ WEALTH MANAGEMENT : Appointment of Bonaventura Canino, Chief Executive Officer of Indosuez in Italy
PU
07/11GROUPE INDOSUEZ WEALTH MANAGEMENT : Indosuez Wealth Management appoints Bonaventura Canino as Chief Executive Officer of Indosuez in Italy
PU
07/01GROUPE INDOSUEZ WEALTH MANAGEMENT : Indosuez committed to biodiversity in Luxembourg
PU
Groupe Indosuez Wealth Management : Indosuez Wealth Management appoints Anne Toledano as Global Head of Real Estate

07/25/2022 | 04:24am EDT
Paris, 25 July 2022 - Indosuez Wealth Management, the wealth management brand of Crédit Agricole group, announces that it has appointed Anne Toledano as Global Head of Real Estate effective July 18 2022.

Based in Paris, she reports to Pierre Masclet, Deputy Chief Executive Officer of Indosuez Wealth Management.

Through the creation of the Real Estate business line, Anne Toledano's mission is to develop a complete range of Real Estate investment, advisory and financing solutions for Indosuez clients around the world, capitalising on the Crédit Agricole group's expertise in Real Estate and responsible finance.

Biography

Anne Toledano joined Crédit Agricole Corporate & Investment Bank in 2004 as Head of Real Estate Financing in Paris. Between 2013 and 2018, she was Head of the bank's Real Estate activities in London before moving to Crédit Agricole Corporate & Investment Bank in Paris as a Senior Banker.
Anne graduated from Ecole Centrale de Lyon and Columbia Business School.

Press contacts

Melinda Raverdy - melinda.raverdy@ca-indosuez.ch
Morgane Le Boursicaud - morgane.leboursicaud@ca-indosuez.com

About Indosuez Wealth Management
Indosuez Wealth Management is the global wealth management brand of Crédit Agricole group, ranked 10th largest bank in the world based on balance sheet (The Banker 2022).
Shaped by more than 145 years of experience supporting families and entrepreneurs around the world, Indosuez Wealth Management offers a tailor-made approach that allows our clients to protect and develop their wealth in alignment with their aspirations. Its teams take a comprehensive view and provide expert advice and exceptional service, offering a wide range of services for the management of both personal and business assets.
Renowned for its international reach combined with a human scale, Indosuez Wealth Management employs nearly 3,000 people in 10 locations around the world, in Europe (Belgium, France, Italy, Luxembourg, Monaco, Spain and Switzerland), Asia-Pacific (Hong Kong SAR, New Caledonia and Singapore) and the Middle East (United Arab Emirates).
With 135 billion euros in assets under management (as at 31/12/2021), Indosuez Wealth Management is one of the global leaders in wealth management.

Disclaimer

CFM Indosuez Wealth published this content on 25 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 July 2022 08:23:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
