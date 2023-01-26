Groupe Indosuez Wealth Management : Indosuez acquires majority stake in fintech Wealth Dynamix

Indosuez Wealth Management acquires a majority stake in Wea

lth Dynamix, a fintech specialising in client relationship management for private banks

Paris, 26 January 2023 - Today, Indosuez Wealth Management acquired 70% of Wealth Dynamics Ltd. ("Wealth Dynamix"), a fintech founded in 2012 that provides Client Lifecycle Management solutions to private banks, and wealth management and asset management firms worldwide.

This acquisition of a majority stake is an extension of the collaboration initiated in 2019 between Indosuez, its subsidiary Azqore, which specialises in the outsourcing of Information Systems and the processing of banking operations for private banking and wealth management players, and Wealth Dynamix. The solutions developed by Wealth Dynamix reinforce the quality of the service offered by the user institutions by contributing to the operational efficiency and personalisation of the relationship between the banker and its client (360-degree vision, prospecting, onboarding, KYC review, etc.), the promotion of self-service and the digitalisation of regulatory compliance processes.

This acquisition strengthens Azqore's position in the outsourced banking services' market while complementing its platform in a key area of client relationship management. It will also enable the company to accelerate its innovation dynamic with the integration of new technical skills and to benefit from the agility of this profitable fintech. Through the synergies and added value created, this acquisition will help Azqore to expand into new client segments, including small and medium-sized players.

The backing of Indosuez, one of the world's leading wealth management companies, will enable Wealth Dynamix to accelerate its development and benefit from the Group's scale and stability, while maintaining its independence and agility.

Jacques Prost, Chief Executive Officer of Indosuez Wealth Management, said: "This operation, which reinforces Indosuez's innovation dynamic, will enable Azqore to broaden its offer and strengthen its value proposition, thus contributing to its attractiveness in its market. It will also benefit the development and transformation of all its partners by allowing for more personalisation, digitalisation and autonomy for their clients."

Gary Linieres, Chief Executive Officer of Wealth Dynamix, said: "I am delighted that Wealth Dynamix has become part of the Indosuez team. We have been working strategically with Indosuez and Azqore for a number of years. We can now further deepen our relationship. Crucially, this partnership allows us to retain our agility and entrepreneurial spirit whilst simultaneously leveraging the strength an organisation like Indosuez group provides. This will allow us to better service our current and future clients, accelerate the evolution of our products and ultimately provide us greater opportunity for growth."

Melinda Raverdy, melinda.raverdy@ca-indosuez.ch

Morgane Le Boursicaud, morgane.leboursicaud@ca-indosuez.com

About Indosuez Wealth Management

Indosuez Wealth Management is the global wealth management brand of Crédit Agricole Group, ranked 10th largest bank in the world based on balance sheet (The Banker 2022).

Shaped by more than 145 years of experience supporting families and entrepreneurs around the world, Indosuez Wealth Management offers a tailor-made approach that allows our clients to protect and develop their wealth in alignment with their aspirations. Its teams take a comprehensive view and provide expert advice and exceptional service, offering a wide range of services for the management of both personal and business assets.

Renowned for its international reach combined with a human scale, Indosuez Wealth Management employs nearly 3,000 people in 10 locations around the world, in Europe (Belgium, France, Italy, Luxembourg, Monaco, Spain and Switzerland), Asia-Pacific (Hong Kong SAR, New Caledonia and Singapore) and the Middle East (United Arab Emirates).

With 135 billion euros in assets under management (as at 31/12/2021), Indosuez Wealth Management is one of the global leaders in wealth management.



About Azqore

Azqore is a digital service provider specialising in Information System outsourcing and banking transaction processing for the wealth management industry.

For nearly thirty years, Azqore has been providing innovative solutions to transform, digitalise and improve the experience of private bankers' clients.

Azqore is a subsidiary of Indosuez Wealth Management, the global wealth management brand of Crédit Agricole, the world's 10th largest bank by balance sheet (The Banker 2022). Thanks to the support of its second shareholder, Capgemini, a world leader in consulting, technology services and digital transformation, Azqore combines banking DNA with a technological approach.

Azqore has completed more than 60 bank migrations on its banking platform and currently serves 26 clients worldwide with a total of approximately CHF 200 billion in assets under management.



About Wealth Dynamix

Founded in 2012, Wealth Dynamix solves key Client Lifecycle Management (CLM) challenges with intelligent technology. Its award-winning CLM platforms eliminate friction and inefficiency throughout the client lifecycle, ensure compliance and digitise client journeys. Its solutions orchestrate journeys throughout the client lifecycle and significantly enrich client experience.

Wealth Dynamix offers two CLM options. WDX1 is a robust, adaptable CLM solution that addresses the complex CLM requirements of large private banks and the wealth and asset management divisions of global financial institutions. CLMi is a cost-effective, cloud-based SaaS CLM solution ideally suited to mid-size discretionary fund and investment managers wanting out-of-the-box ease-of-use, rapid deployment and hassle-free maintenance.