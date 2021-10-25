Groupe Indosuez Wealth Management : Indosuez partners Prix Balzac 2021, to be awarded on November 8 at Maison de Balzac in Paris

Paris, 25 October 2021 - Indosuez Wealth Management is supporting the rebirth edition of Prix Balzac, one of France's major art prizes, back this year after over 30 years' absence.

Created in the 1970s, Prix Balzac rewards individuals having marked the artistic scene with their outstanding perspective of contemporary society.

Scholar Jean d'Ormesson, writer and journalist Jacques Chancel, chef Gaston Lenôtre, lexicographer Paul Robert and photographer Robert Doisneau in 1986 are among the Prize Laureates.

The 2021 prize will be awarded to a photographer, as a tribute to Robert Doisneau, on November 8th at Maison de Balzac where the author lived from 1840 to 1847, and which is now a museum owned by the city of Paris.

The singer Bénabar will chair the jury, composed of 13 members (in reference to Balzac's novel "Histoire des Treize"), figures of contemporary art, gastronomy, music, cinema, science and entrepreneurship.

Why this partnership?

Promoting and transmitting excellence, know-how, tradition and passion as well as creativity are at the centre of Indosuez's values which the Bank shares with the artistic world.

This partnership comes as part of Indosuez's commitment to the arts and its multiple initiatives in this regard such as partnerships with the Monte-Carlo Ballet Company, the Ballet du Grand Théâtre de Genève, the Philharmonie Luxembourg, Art en Vieille Ville association and the support of young contemporary artists.

Moreover, this multidisciplinary award is closely linked to the contemporary La Comédie humaine. It honours the artist who understands and illustrates today's society through their work, in line with Honoré de Balzac's approach in his some hundred novels.

"Honoré de Balzac, a keen observer with a strong passion for the essence of the humanhood and the architecture of societies, is still an inspiration to all generations and his novel collection La Comédie humaine paints a realistic picture of his time, some of whose features are still quite contemporary.

This partnership is consistent with our wealth management activity where a thorough analysis of our society is required to respond as closely as possible to our clients' expectations and anticipate tomorrow's trends. It also allows Indosuez to develop its ecosystem around art and to benefit from an enlightened view of artistic creation and its figures," stated Jacques Prost, Indosuez Wealth Management CEO.

"We are delighted to count Indosuez Wealth Management among our patrons. Its values of excellence combined with its approach driven by active listening, observation and analysis are similar to the fundamentals of this Prize, which will distinguish a major work marking the Comédie Humaine of our time," emphasised Florence Briat Soulié, President of the Balzac award.



