Rapport Financier Semestriel de l'Exercice 2023/2024

18 Dec 2023 15:55 CET

Subscribe
Issuer

J.A.J (GROUPE)

See attachment(s) / Voir document(s) joint(s) / Zie bijlage / Ver documento(s) em anexo

Appendix

Source

GROUPE JAJ

Provider

Les Echos

Company Name

GROUPE JAJ

ISIN

FR0004010338

Symbol

GJAJ

Market

Euronext

Attachments

Disclaimer

Groupe JAJ SA published this content on 18 December 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 December 2023 15:06:03 UTC.