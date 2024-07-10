COMPLETION OF THE ACQUISITION OF THE RUE DU COMMERCE BUSINESS

LIMONEST, 10 JULY 2024, 7.20 PM



The LDLC Group today announces the completion of the acquisition of the business assets of Rue du Commerce, following the execution of transactions and the fulfilment of the conditions precedent (including the approval of the French Competition Authority) provided for in the agreements entered into with Rue du Commerce and in line with the announced schedule.

Rue du Commerce is a pioneer and key player in the French e-commerce sector, whose business specialises in the online sale of IT and high-tech products and components operated under the " Rue du Commerce" business, trade name and brand via its website www.rueducommerce.fr.

For the six months ended 30 June 2024, the Rue du Commerce business generated business volume of around €45m and revenues of around €30m. The business employs around 40 people.

This acquisition is perfectly in line with the LDLC Group's strategy of strengthening its positioning in the BtoC sector. This deal should enable the Group to accelerate the expansion of its customer base, increase its brand awareness among the general public and optimise its profitability based on a fixed-cost model.

The acquisition price of the business assets amounted to €6m, financed entirely by bank loans.





Next release:

24 July 2024 after market close, Q1 2024/2025 revenues

GROUP OVERVIEW

The LDLC Group was one of the first to venture into online sales in 1997. Now a leading specialist multi-brand retailer and major player in the online IT and high-tech market, the LDLC Group serves both individual consumers (BtoC) and businesses (BtoB). The Group markets its products through 15 retail chains and 8 e-commerce websites and employs around 1,190 people.

Winner of a number of customer service awards and widely recognised for the efficiency of its integrated logistics platforms, the Group is also developing an extensive chain of brand stores and franchises.

Find all the information you need at www.groupe-ldlc.com

ACTUS

Investor & Media Relations

Hélène de Watteville / Marie-Claude Triquet

hdewatteville@actus.fr / mctriquet@actus.fr

Tel.: +33 (0)6 10 19 97 04 / +33 (0)6 84 83 21 82

This publication embed " Actusnews SECURITY MASTER ".

- SECURITY MASTER Key: xphtaMpnlGybl5xvlJhmapSUZptnm2mUZWbHyWdolZfFa26UlmqUb5qXZnFnnGxo

- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com .

Regulated information:

Inside Information:

- Operations of the issuer (acquisitions, salesâ€¦) Full and original press release in PDF: https://www.actusnews.com/news/86772-groupe-ldlc-100724-closing-rdc-gb.pdf

86772_FR0000075442.pdf

