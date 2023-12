Groupe LDLC specializes in the online distribution of multimedia and computer hardware for professionals and the general public. The products mainly involve PCs, laptops, peripherals (keyboards, mice, scanners, speakers, etc.), digital cameras, MP3 players, components (mother boards, graphics cards, memory cards) and software. Today a major E-commerce player in the computing and high-tech market for individuals and professionals, LDLC Group operates through 15 sites, of which 7 are merchants. The group is also developing a network of directly-operated or franchised stores. Income by source of revenue breaks down between merchandise sales (95%) and sales of services (5%). France accounts for 89% of net sales.

Sector Department Stores