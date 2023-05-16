Advanced search
    ALLDL   FR0000075442

GROUPE LDLC

(ALLDL)
  Report
05/16/2023
22.60 EUR   -0.66%
02:05pGroupe Ldlc : End of ldlc ol partnership - discontinuation of e-sport operations
AT
05/11Groupe Ldlc : Document AMF CP. 2023E899693
PU
05/09Groupe Ldlc : Document AMF CP. 2023E898943
PU
Groupe Ldlc : END OF LDLC OL PARTNERSHIP - DISCONTINUATION OF E-SPORT OPERATIONS

05/16/2023 | 02:05pm EDT
LIMONEST, 16 MAY 2023, 8.00 PM

Through its subsidiary LDLC Event, the LDLC Group has been a pioneering driver of e-sports in France, contributing to the discipline's professionalisation and recognition. In 2010, the Group created Team LDLC, which merged with the Olympique Lyonnais team in 2020 to become LDLC OL. Over nearly 15 years, LDLC OL has ranked on the podium in over 180 national and international competitions and has trained over 30 active professional players. 

While the teams benefit from a considerable reputation and recognition among gaming enthusiasts, they have not, despite their best efforts, managed to carve out a sufficient positioning among the general public. As such, the LDLC Group and OL Group have decided on the early termination of their LDLC OL partnership with effect from the end of July 2023. The end of this partnership will also mark LDLC Event's withdrawal from the e-sport scene and the cessation of its operational activities in this sector.

The LDLC Group would like to thank all LDLC Event and LDLC OL teams for their commitment and professionalism and wish them every success in their future e-sports projects.

GROUP OVERVIEW

The LDLC Group was one of the first to venture into online sales in 1997. As a specialist multi-brand retailer and a major online IT and high-tech equipment retailer, the LDLC Group targets individual customers (BtoC) as well as business customers (BtoB). It operates via 15 retail brands, has 7 e-commerce websites and close to 1,000 employees.

Winner of a number of customer service awards and widely recognised for the efficiency of its integrated logistics platforms, the Group is also developing an extensive chain of brand stores and franchises.

Find all the information you need at www.groupe-ldlc.com

ACTUS

Investor & Media Relations

Margaux Rouillard / Marie-Claude Triquet

mrouillard@actus.frmctriquet@actus.fr

Tel.: + 33 (0)6 84 83 21 82


This publication embed "🔒 Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key: l5uaZcaalZnFmJpwl5WZZ2hll2pmw2HHaWWexJNoYsiba52SmWhjbZaXZnFhlWhp
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.

Regulated information:
Inside Information:
- other releases

Full and original press release in PDF: https://www.actusnews.com/news/80033-groupe-ldlc-160523-ldlc-ol-gb.pdf

Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free


© 2023 ActusNews
