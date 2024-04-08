LDLC: agreement signed with Rue du Commerce

LDLC and Rue du Commerce (Shopinvest Group) have announced the signature of a memorandum of understanding for the acquisition of Rue du Commerce goodwill, subject to certain conditions precedent, including authorization from the French competition authorities.



In calendar year 2023, the Rue du Commerce goodwill represented a business volume of around 100 million euros, a third of which was generated by the Galerie Marchande, for sales of around 70 million euros, and employed around 40 people at December 31, 2023.



Completion of this transaction is expected by June 30, 2024 at the latest.



