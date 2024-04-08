LDLC and Rue du Commerce (Shopinvest Group) have announced the signature of a memorandum of understanding for the acquisition of Rue du Commerce goodwill, subject to certain conditions precedent, including authorization from the French competition authorities.
In calendar year 2023, the Rue du Commerce goodwill represented a business volume of around 100 million euros, a third of which was generated by the Galerie Marchande, for sales of around 70 million euros, and employed around 40 people at December 31, 2023.
Completion of this transaction is expected by June 30, 2024 at the latest.
Groupe LDLC specializes in the online distribution of multimedia and computer hardware for professionals and the general public. The products mainly involve PCs, laptops, peripherals (keyboards, mice, scanners, speakers, etc.), digital cameras, MP3 players, components (mother boards, graphics cards, memory cards) and software.
Today a major E-commerce player in the computing and high-tech market for individuals and professionals, LDLC Group operates through 15 sites, of which 7 are merchants. The group is also developing a network of directly-operated or franchised stores.
Income by source of revenue breaks down between merchandise sales (95%) and sales of services (5%).
France accounts for 89% of net sales.