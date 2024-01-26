LDLC: down after nine-month sales figures

LDLC dropped 7% after the online distributor of IT equipment announced sales of 431.3 million euros for the first nine months of its 2023-24 financial year, up 1.6% (-3.2% on a like-for-like basis).



BtoC sales rose by 3.3% to 292.9 million, thanks in particular to the gradual normalization of new equipment rates for high-tech equipment, but BtoB sales fell by 2.3% to 128.1 million (-13.2% on a like-for-like basis).



Although it was able to return to slight organic growth in the first half of 2023-24, LDLC is now aiming for sales to break even over the full year, 'in view of the volatility of demand'.



