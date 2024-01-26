LDLC dropped 7% after the online distributor of IT equipment announced sales of 431.3 million euros for the first nine months of its 2023-24 financial year, up 1.6% (-3.2% on a like-for-like basis).
BtoC sales rose by 3.3% to 292.9 million, thanks in particular to the gradual normalization of new equipment rates for high-tech equipment, but BtoB sales fell by 2.3% to 128.1 million (-13.2% on a like-for-like basis).
Although it was able to return to slight organic growth in the first half of 2023-24, LDLC is now aiming for sales to break even over the full year, 'in view of the volatility of demand'.
Copyright (c) 2024 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.
Groupe LDLC specializes in the online distribution of multimedia and computer hardware for professionals and the general public. The products mainly involve PCs, laptops, peripherals (keyboards, mice, scanners, speakers, etc.), digital cameras, MP3 players, components (mother boards, graphics cards, memory cards) and software.
Today a major E-commerce player in the computing and high-tech market for individuals and professionals, LDLC Group operates through 15 sites, of which 7 are merchants. The group is also developing a network of directly-operated or franchised stores.
Income by source of revenue breaks down between merchandise sales (95%) and sales of services (5%).
France accounts for 89% of net sales.