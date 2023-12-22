GROUPE PAROT : Entree en négociation exclusive

Specializing in automotive mobility, Groupe PAROT is a major player in the distribution of passenger and commercial vehicles, new and second-hand ones. Its activity is organized around 3 areas: - sales of vehicles: across 12 brands, including Ford, Mazda, Fiat, Alfa Romeo, Jeep, Iveco and Man; - after-sales services: maintenance, repair, etc.; - financial services: financing, insurance, warranty, etc. At the end of 2022, the group operates 29oncessions throughout France.