GROUPE PAROT : Entree en négociation exclusive

22 Dec 2023 18:00 CET

Subscribe
Issuer

GROUPE PAROT

See attachment(s) / Voir document(s) joint(s) / Zie bijlage / Ver documento(s) em anexo

Appendix

Source

GROUPE PAROT

Provider

Les Echos

Company Name

GROUPE PAROT

ISIN

FR0013204070

Symbol

ALPAR

Market

Euronext Growth

Attachments

Disclaimer

Groupe Parot SA published this content on 22 December 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 December 2023 17:02:16 UTC.