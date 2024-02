Groupe Parot: 7% sales growth by 2023

Groupe Parot reports annual sales of 385.5 million euros, up 7% in actual terms and 11% on a comparable basis, thanks to a good level of new vehicle deliveries and the resilience of its used vehicle and service activities.



Despite a tighter market environment for new vehicle orders at the start of the year, the passenger car and commercial vehicle distributor 'confirms its favorable outlook for 2024'.



