Groupe Parot: green light for transfer of controlling interest

April 03, 2024 at 07:54 am EDT

Groupe Parot has announced the lifting of all conditions precedent to the acquisition of a majority stake by NDK, parent company of Groupe Tressol-Chabrier, a transaction for which negotiations were announced last December.



This news now paves the way for the finalization of the transaction, with a deadline of April 30 at the latest for the transfer of the controlling interest in the distributor of passenger and commercial vehicles.



NDK's simplified compulsory tender offer for the remaining shares in Groupe Parot, excluding treasury shares, at a price of 8.83 euros per share, is expected to be filed according to schedule.



