Groupe Parot: towards sale of controlling interest

December 27, 2023 at 08:08 am EST Share

The Parot family and NDK, holding company of Groupe Tressol-Chabrier, announce that they have entered into exclusive negotiations with a view to the acquisition by NDK of a controlling interest representing 4,984,436 shares, or 77.67% of Groupe Parot's share capital.



The transfer of this controlling interest would be carried out at a price per share of 8.83 euros. In the event of completion, NDK will file a simplified compulsory tender offer for the remaining Groupe Parot shares, excluding treasury shares.



The acquisition of the controlling interest and the filing of the simplified tender offer would probably take place at the end of the first quarter of 2024, with filing of the simplified tender offer at the beginning of the second quarter of 2024 and settlement of the simplified tender offer at the beginning of the third quarter of 2024.



Copyright (c) 2023 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.