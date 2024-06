Groupe Partouche is the leading French casino operator. Net sales break down by activity as follows: - gaming operations (90.6%): gambling tables, slot machines (4,899 machines owned in France at the end of October 2023), etc. The group also develops operation of on-line games and pari-mutuel betting activity; - hotels (6.6%); - other (2.8%): primarily real estate management. At the end of October 2023, the group was operating 41 casinos located in France (38), Switzerland, Belgium and Tunisia. France accounts for 89.4% of net sales.