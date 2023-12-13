Partouche: 9% increase in annual sales

Casino chain Partouche reports 2023 annual sales of 423.8 million euros, up 9% on the previous year, with gross gaming revenue (GGR) up 10.2% to 701.5 million.



While the entire 2023 financial year was conducted under normal operating conditions since the outbreak of the Covid 19 epidemic in early 2020, the group stresses that it has since been operating 'in an environment of inflation and rising interest rates'.



In addition, Partouche reports that its Casino du Lac Meyrin, in Switzerland, has obtained approval from the Federal Council to renew its concession to operate a gaming house and its online gaming site for twenty years from January 1, 2025.



