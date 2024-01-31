Partouche: down despite a 'good' financial year

January 31, 2024 at 05:25 am EST Share

Groupe Partouche's share price was down on the Paris Bourse on Wednesday, despite the company's announcement of a "good" financial performance for the year just ended, as well as the resumption of dividend payments.



In the 2022/2023 financial year, which ended at the end of October, the casino operator's sales rose by 9% to 423.8 million euros.



Profit from recurring operations (ROC) was up 18.3% to 27.4 million euros, thanks to a return to normal business levels over the full year.



In the end, the group said it had generated annual net profit of 23.4 million euros, including 18.9 million group share, compared with 37.1 million euros in 2022.



The company, which also operates hotels, restaurants, spas and golf courses with a workforce of almost 3,900, says it plans to distribute a dividend again for the 2022/2023 financial year.



The amount of the dividend is expected to be determined shortly, and will be put to a shareholder vote at the Annual General Meeting scheduled for March 20.



The share price was nevertheless suffering from the absence of forecasts for the new 2023/2024 financial year, and lost more than 3% mid-morning on the Paris Bourse.



Copyright (c) 2024 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.