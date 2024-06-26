Partouche: net income down in 2023-24

Partouche has reported net income of 7.1 million euros for the first half of 2023-24 (November 2023 to April 2024), down from 18.8 million a year earlier, with EBITDA down 4% to 41 million, or 18.6% of sales.



The casino group's strong business momentum over the half-year period was reflected in a 1.7% increase in Gross Gaming Revenue (GGR) to 346.9 million euros, and a 2.3% rise in sales to 220.6 million.



With cash net of withdrawals of 89.8 million euros and net debt of 81.2 million, Partouche considers its financial structure to be "sound and solid, enabling it to pursue its growth investment program".



