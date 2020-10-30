GROUPE PARTOUCHE: Covid-19 - Confinement and casinos closures

Covid-19 - Confinement

Casinos closures

Paris, 30th of October 2020, 7:00 a.m.

Following the government announcements, all the French casinos of the Group have been closed since Thursday the 29th of October at midnight, until the 1st of December according to the current provisions.

Abroad, the casinos of Crans-Montana (Switzerland) and Ostende (Belgium) were respectively closed on the 21st and 28th of October in the evening.

Those of Meyrin (Switzerland) and Djerba (Tunisia) are under local curfew.

Except for the Aquabella Hotel in Aix-en-Provence, all the hotels will be closed by the end of this weekend.

The restaurants of the Group are also closed.

Groupe Partouche was established in 1973 and has grown to become one of the market leaders in Europe in its business sector. Listed on the stock exchange, it operates casinos, a gaming club, hotels, restaurants, spas and golf courses. The Group operates 42 casinos and employs nearly 4,200 people. It is well known for innovating and testing the games of tomorrow, which allows it to be confident about its future, while aiming to strengthen its leading position and continue to enhance its profitability. Groupe Partouche was floated on the stock exchange in 1995, and is listed on Euronext Paris, Compartment

ISIN : FR0012612646 - Reuters : PARP.PA - Bloomberg : PARP:FP

