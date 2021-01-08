Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Groupe SEB S.A.    SK   FR0000121709

GROUPE SEB S.A.

(SK)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Groupe SEB S A : Biannual Report on SEB S.A.'S Liquidity Agreement Entrusted to NATIXIS ODDO BHF – 31st December 2020

01/08/2021 | 01:31pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Regulatory News:

GROUPE SEB (Paris:SK):

An addendum to the liquidity agreement has been executed on 20 December 2019 with NATIXIS ODDO BHF in accordance with the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse, the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/908 of 26 February 2016 supplementing Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and the AMF (French Market Authority) decision N° 2018- 01 of 2 July 2018 setting up the liquidity agreements for capital securities as normal market practice.

Under the liquidity agreement entrusted by SEB SA (Paris: SK) to NATIXIS ODDO BHF, the following assets appeared on the dedicated liquidity account at DECEMBER 31ST 2020:

  • 15 462 SEB shares
  • 2 380 757.92 euros

From 30/06/2020 to 31/12/2020, were executed:

  • Purchase: 240 transactions
  • Sale: 140 transactions

On the same period, exchanged volumes were:

  • Purchase: 14 490 shares and 2 092 047.0€
  • Sale: 13 714 shares and 1 996 587.0 €

For information, the following assets appeared on the liquidity account at the signature date:

  • 8 225 shares
  • 3 043 039.4 euros

SEB S.A.
SEB SA - N° RCS 300 349 636 RCS LYON – capital 50 307 064 € TVA intracommunautaire : FR 12300349636
Shareholders Department I Campus SEB I 112 Chemin du Moulin Carron | CS 90175 - 69134 ECULLY Cedex France
T.+33 (0)4 72 18 16 01 • Fax +33 (0)4 72 18 15 98 |  shareholders@groupeseb.com -  www.groupeseb.com


© Business Wire 2021
All news about GROUPE SEB S.A.
01:31pGROUPE SEB S A : Biannual Report on SEB S.A.'S Liquidity Agreement Entrusted to ..
BU
2020GROUPE SEB S A : Tefal products honored in Australia!
PU
2020GROUPE SEB S.A. : Monthly statement on outstanding equity shares and voting righ..
CO
2020GROUPE SEB S A : WMF launches new sustainable to go product
PU
2020GROUPE SEB S.A. : Monthly statement on outstanding equity shares and voting righ..
CO
2020GROUPE SEB : Nine-month 2020 Sales and Financial Data
PU
2020GROUPE SEB S A : Press release
PU
2020GROUPE SEB S A : Presentation
PU
2020GROUPE SEB S.A. : 3rd quarter earnings
CO
2020GROUPE SEB : Nine-month 2020 Sales and Financial Data
BU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 6 876 M 8 413 M 8 413 M
Net income 2020 288 M 352 M 352 M
Net Debt 2020 1 833 M 2 243 M 2 243 M
P/E ratio 2020 27,0x
Yield 2020 1,05%
Capitalization 7 525 M 9 232 M 9 207 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,36x
EV / Sales 2021 1,23x
Nbr of Employees 34 000
Free-Float 49,7%
Chart GROUPE SEB S.A.
Duration : Period :
Groupe SEB S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GROUPE SEB S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 159,13 €
Last Close Price 150,00 €
Spread / Highest target 18,7%
Spread / Average Target 6,08%
Spread / Lowest Target -10,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Thierry Arnaud de La Tour d'Artaise Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Stanislas de Gramont Chief Operating Officer
Nathalie Lomon Chief Financial Officer & Senior Executive VP
Damarys Braida Director
Jean-Noël Labroue Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GROUPE SEB S.A.0.67%9 232
MIDEA GROUP CO., LTD.2.56%112 952
HAIER ELECTRONICS GROUP CO., LTD.0.00%13 242
ZHEJIANG SUPOR CO., LTD.-1.24%10 103
NEWELL BRANDS INC.6.64%9 606
THE MIDDLEBY CORPORATION5.56%7 568
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ