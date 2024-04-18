Groupe SFPI specializes in the design, manufacturing and marketing of equipment for building and industry sectors. The activity is organized around 2 sectors: - building: locks, access control systems, locking systems, aluminum and PVC windows, roller and window shutters, awnings, doors, industrial doors, intrusion management systems, remote monitoring systems, perimeter protection systems, etc.; - industry: ventilation equipment and aeraulic ventilation systems, pneumatic conveying systems, dust collection systems, filtration and waste transfer systems, heat exchangers, industrial sterilizers, decanters, etc. France accounts for 71.3% of net sales.