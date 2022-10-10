H1 margins under pressure - operations remain brisk (SFPI Group)

H1 margins under pressure - operations remain briskEPS CHANGECHANGE IN EPS2022 : € 0.30 vs 0.36 -16.9%2023 : € 0.37 vs 0.37 -0.27%
Despite sustained sales growth, mostly driven by price increases, H1 margins came under pressure from rising costs We have trimmed our expectations for 2022 a bit although the management is confident that a fair chunk of the missing gross margins will be recovered by H2. Our 2023 forecasts do not allow for a European downturn on the back of worsening money conditions. CHANGE IN DCF€ 4.40 vs 4.79 -8.11%
Our DCF resets a bit lower as a result of working capital needs, the purchase of Wo&Wo (debt financed) and slightly lower operating margins.