H1 margins under pressure - operations remain brisk (SFPI Group)

Despite sustained sales growth, mostly driven by price increases, H1 margins came under pressure from rising costs We have trimmed our expectations for 2022 a bit although the management is confident that a fair chunk of the missing gross margins will be recovered by H2. Our 2023 forecasts do not allow for a European downturn on the back of worsening money conditions.

Our DCF resets a bit lower as a result of working capital needs, the purchase of Wo&Wo (debt financed) and slightly lower operating margins.