Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Groupe SFPI
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SFPI   FR0004155000

GROUPE SFPI

(SFPI)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  04:15 2022-10-10 am EDT
2.110 EUR   +0.72%
05:00aH1 margins under pressure - operations remain brisk (SFPI Group)
AL
09/23Groupe Sfpi : publie son rapport financier semestriel
PU
09/22Groupe Sfpi : publication du résultat semestriel au 30 juin 2022
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

H1 margins under pressure - operations remain brisk (SFPI Group)

10/10/2022 | 05:00am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

H1 margins under pressure - operations remain brisk
EPS CHANGE
CHANGE IN EPS
2022 : € 0.30 vs 0.36 -16.9%
2023 : € 0.37 vs 0.37 -0.27%

Despite sustained sales growth, mostly driven by price increases, H1 margins came under pressure from rising costs We have trimmed our expectations for 2022 a bit although the management is confident that a fair chunk of the missing gross margins will be recovered by H2. Our 2023 forecasts do not allow for a European downturn on the back of worsening money conditions.


CHANGE IN DCF
€ 4.40 vs 4.79 -8.11%

Our DCF resets a bit lower as a result of working capital needs, the purchase of Wo&Wo (debt financed) and slightly lower operating margins.

Copyright 2022, Alphavalue
1er Bureau indépendant en Europe avec 470 valeurs passées au crible


All news about GROUPE SFPI
05:00aH1 margins under pressure - operations remain brisk (SFPI Group)
AL
09/23Groupe Sfpi : publie son rapport financier semestriel
PU
09/22Groupe Sfpi : publication du résultat semestriel au 30 juin 2022
PU
09/22GROUPE SFPI SA Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2022
CI
09/22GROUPE SFPI : 1st-half-year results
CO
09/08Groupe Sfpi : Liquidity report S1 2022
PU
08/02Groupe SFPI Completes Austrian Solar Protection Company Wo&Wo Purchase
MT
08/01Groupe Sfpi : SFPI GROUP finalizes the acquisiton of the Austrian Company WoundWo
PU
08/01GROUPE SFPI SA completed the acquisition of WO&WO Sonnenlichtdesign GmbH & Co KG from A..
CI
06/22Groupe SFPI to Acquire Austrian Solar Protection Company Wo&Wo
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on GROUPE SFPI
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 620 M 606 M 606 M
Net income 2022 26,1 M 25,5 M 25,5 M
Net cash 2022 102 M 99,7 M 99,7 M
P/E ratio 2022 7,96x
Yield 2022 3,04%
Capitalization 193 M 189 M 189 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,15x
EV / Sales 2023 0,11x
Nbr of Employees 3 842
Free-Float 31,2%
Chart GROUPE SFPI
Duration : Period :
Groupe SFPI Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GROUPE SFPI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 2,10 €
Average target price 3,80 €
Spread / Average Target 81,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Henri Morel Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Nicolas Loyau Chief Financial Officer
Valentine Laude Independent Director
Herve Houdart Independent Director
Marie-Cécile Matar Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GROUPE SFPI-40.48%189
ASSA ABLOY AB-24.40%20 774
COMPAGNIE DE SAINT-GOBAIN-39.32%18 988
CARLISLE COMPANIES INCORPORATED17.87%15 081
MASCO CORPORATION-30.76%10 965
BUILDERS FIRSTSOURCE, INC.-26.22%9 870