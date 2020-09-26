Upgrade to FY 2020 after robust H1 navigation (SFPI Group)

The H1 20 delivery was a good surprise with a contained loss at €4.4m on sales down 21%, also a positive surprise for an industrial group mostly located in France where the lockdown has been a pretty harsh one. We allowed for a modest degree of recovery in H2 with FY sales down 13%. While operating margins are being slashed (higher costs, missing volumes here, saturated tools there) turning a profit may not be out of reach. This explains the 2020 earnings rebound from zero to some €7.5m adjusted from goodwill impairments.

The DCF mechanically benefits from a reset of the 2020 expectations to positive earnings territories. The 2021 and 2022 have been only marginally raised as they already allowed for a recovery.