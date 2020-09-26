Log in
Euronext Paris  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Groupe SFPI    SFPI   FR0004155000

GROUPE SFPI

(SFPI)
09/25 11:24:59 am
1.21 EUR   +0.83%
05:08aUpgrade to FY 2020 after robust H1 navigation (SFPI Group)
AL
05/27Robust funding, promises in locks & safety (SFPI Group)
AL
05/20As fit as possible (SFPI Group)
AL
Upgrade to FY 2020 after robust H1 navigation (SFPI Group)

09/26/2020 | 05:08am EDT

Upgrade to FY 2020 after robust H1 navigation
EPS CHANGE
CHANGE IN EPS
2020 : € 0.08 vs 0.00 +2,379%
2021 : € 0.17 vs 0.16 +1.83%

The H1 20 delivery was a good surprise with a contained loss at €4.4m on sales down 21%, also a positive surprise for an industrial group mostly located in France where the lockdown has been a pretty harsh one. We allowed for a modest degree of recovery in H2 with FY sales down 13%. While operating margins are being slashed (higher costs, missing volumes here, saturated tools there) turning a profit may not be out of reach. This explains the 2020 earnings rebound from zero to some €7.5m adjusted from goodwill impairments.


CHANGE IN DCF
€ 2.96 vs 2.65 +11.6%

The DCF mechanically benefits from a reset of the 2020 expectations to positive earnings territories. The 2021 and 2022 have been only marginally raised as they already allowed for a recovery.

Financials
Sales 2020 535 M 622 M 622 M
Net income 2020 -1,19 M -1,38 M -1,38 M
Net cash 2020 84,4 M 98,1 M 98,1 M
P/E ratio 2020 11,9x
Yield 2020 2,08%
Capitalization 118 M 137 M 137 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,06x
EV / Sales 2021 0,15x
Nbr of Employees 3 908
Free-Float 35,7%
Chart GROUPE SFPI
Duration : Period :
Groupe SFPI Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GROUPE SFPI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 2,15 €
Last Close Price 1,21 €
Spread / Highest target 148%
Spread / Average Target 77,7%
Spread / Lowest Target 7,44%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Henri Morel Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Nicolas Loyau Chief Financial Officer
Jean-Bertrand Prot Director & Managing Director
Valentine Laude Independent Director
Sophie Morel Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GROUPE SFPI-29.45%137
ASSA ABLOY AB-5.34%25 213
SAINT-GOBAIN-4.27%22 111
MASCO CORPORATION14.59%14 382
FORTUNE BRANDS HOME & SECURITY, INC.27.24%11 486
BEIJING NEW BUILDING MATERIALS PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY30.22%8 206
