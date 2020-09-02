Log in
GROUPIMO    ALIMO   FR0013297488

GROUPIMO

(ALIMO)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Euronext Growth Paris - 09/02 10:30:11 am
0.128 EUR   +21.90%
02:59pGROUPIMO : Resultats du scrutin
PU
Groupimo : RESULTATS DU SCRUTIN

09/02/2020 | 02:59pm EDT
RESULTATS DU SCRUTIN

02 Sep 2020 20:52 CEST

Company Name

GROUPIMO

ISN

FR0013297488

Market

Euronext Growth

Symbol

ALIMO

Source

Groupimo

Provider

Euronext

Disclaimer

Groupimo SA published this content on 02 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 September 2020 18:59:07 UTC
Financials
Sales 2019 0,96 M 1,14 M 1,14 M
Net income 2019 0,44 M 0,52 M 0,52 M
Net Debt 2019 0,01 M 0,01 M 0,01 M
P/E ratio 2019 3,33x
Yield 2019 3,55%
Capitalization 1,66 M 1,96 M 1,97 M
EV / Sales 2018 0,79x
EV / Sales 2019 1,50x
Nbr of Employees 8
Free-Float 25,8%
Chart GROUPIMO
Groupimo Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Stéphane Plaissy Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Philippe Kault Director & Deputy Chief Executive Officer
Didier Nicolaï-Guerin Director & Deputy Chief Executive Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GROUPIMO-4.55%2
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED-14.75%38 026
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED-7.47%33 032
LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED14.11%32 236
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LIMITED-28.17%30 817
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.0.19%28 332
