Groupimo : RESULTATS DU SCRUTIN

09/02/2020 | 02:59pm EDT
Company Name
GROUPIMO
ISN
FR0013297488
Market
Euronext Growth
Symbol
ALIMO
Source
Groupimo
Provider
Euronext
Disclaimer
Groupimo SA published this content on 02 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 September 2020 18:59:07 UTC
Sales 2019
0,96 M
1,14 M
1,14 M
Net income 2019
0,44 M
0,52 M
0,52 M
Net Debt 2019
0,01 M
0,01 M
0,01 M
P/E ratio 2019
3,33x
Yield 2019
3,55%
Capitalization
1,66 M
1,96 M
1,97 M
EV / Sales 2018
0,79x
EV / Sales 2019
1,50x
Nbr of Employees
8
Free-Float
25,8%
1st jan. Capitalization (M$)
GROUPIMO -4.55% 2