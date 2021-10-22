Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Groupon, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    GRPN   US3994732069

GROUPON, INC.

(GRPN)
  Report
Groupon : Announces Date of Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call

10/22/2021 | 04:06pm EDT
Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ: GRPN) announced today that it intends to issue its earnings release with third quarter 2021 financial results before the open of market trading on Friday, November 5, 2021 at 6:30am ET. The company will also host a conference call to discuss those results at 10:00am ET.

A live webcast of the conference call and third quarter 2021 earnings slides can be accessed at investor.groupon.com. A replay of the webcast will be available through the same link following the conference call, along with other published materials.

About Groupon

Groupon (www.groupon.com) (NASDAQ: GRPN) is an experiences marketplace where consumers discover fun things to do and local businesses thrive. For our customers, this means giving them an amazing selection of experiences at great values. For our merchants, this means making it easy for them to partner with Groupon and reach millions of consumers around the world. To find out more about Groupon, please visit press.groupon.com.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 999 M - -
Net income 2021 -9,97 M - -
Net Debt 2021 70,8 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -960x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 703 M 703 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,77x
EV / Sales 2022 0,79x
Nbr of Employees 4 159
Free-Float 62,3%
Technical analysis trends GROUPON, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 23,82 $
Average target price 36,79 $
Spread / Average Target 54,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Aaron Cooper Chief Executive Officer & Director
Melissa Thomas Chief Financial Officer
Ted J. Leonsis Executive Chairman
John J. Higginson Chief Technology Officer
Barbara Weisz Senior VP-International Sales & Global Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GROUPON, INC.-37.31%703
COSTCO WHOLESALE CORPORATION26.66%210 852
TARGET CORPORATION44.00%124 064
THE TJX COMPANIES, INC.-5.29%77 780
WAL-MART DE MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.27.13%61 306
DOLLAR GENERAL CORPORATION4.11%51 081