Chicago, Illinois--(Newsfile Corp. - May 7, 2024) - Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ: GRPN) announced today that interim Chief Executive Officer Dusan Senkypl was named permanent CEO.

Mr. Senkypl, an entrepreneur based in the Czech Republic with a track record of building successful internet products and creating shareholder value, has served as the company's Interim CEO since March 2023 and as a member of the Groupon Board of Directors since June 2022. Mr. Senkypl is a Co-Founder and Partner of Pale Fire Capital, Groupon's largest shareholder. In March 2023, Mr. Senkypl stepped down from his day-to-day responsibilities as CEO of Pale Fire Capital to lead Groupon's transformation.

"I am honored to have the Board's confidence to continue in the role as CEO. I see a massive opportunity for Groupon to become the ultimate destination for local experiences and services. If you want my motivation for taking this role - the work is not done. My aim is to bring Groupon to a sustainable growth trajectory and build a motivated performance driven management team that can push Groupon to new levels," Mr Senkypl commented, "A year ago, our business was declining. Fast forward to our recently updated first quarter outlook, we can see that our topline is stabilizing and we have four quarters in a row of positive Adjusted EBITDA. Our business is back on its feet, but not yet firing on all cylinders. Momentum is in the right direction and I am confident we can restart the engines of growth and realize the potential we all see for our business."

Theodore Leonsis, Chairman of the Board said, "The Board is very pleased to be able to appoint Dusan as permanent CEO. Dusan has done an excellent job as interim CEO and we look forward to working with him as he continues to execute on our mission to become the ultimate destination for local experiences and services."

