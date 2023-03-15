Advanced search
GROUPON, INC.

(GRPN)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-03-14 pm EDT
5.550 USD   -1.07%
Groupon Changes Release Date for Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results to March 16, 2023

03/15/2023 | 08:35am EDT
Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ: GRPN) announced today that it is rescheduling the date for its fourth quarter 2022 earnings release and conference call by one day. The company is rescheduling the call in order to finalize its earnings release and disclosures, both of which will include details on the amendment to its existing credit agreement. The company will release its fourth quarter and full year 2022 financial results after the close of market trading on Thursday, March 16, 2023. The company will also host a conference call to discuss those results at 5:00pm ET.

A webcast of the conference call can be accessed live at investor.groupon.com. A replay of the webcast will be available through the same link following the conference call, along with other published materials.

About Groupon

Groupon (www.groupon.com) (NASDAQ: GRPN) is a trusted local marketplace where consumers go to buy services and experiences that make life more interesting and deliver boundless value. To find out more about Groupon, please visit press.groupon.com.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 616 M - -
Net income 2022 -174 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -1,09x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 169 M 169 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,27x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,26x
Nbr of Employees 3 675
Free-Float 47,1%
Managers and Directors
Kedar Deshpande Chief Executive Officer & Director
Damien Schmitz Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Ted J. Leonsis Executive Chairman
John J. Higginson Chief Technology Officer
Barbara Weisz Senior VP-International Sales & Global Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GROUPON, INC.-35.31%169
COSTCO WHOLESALE CORPORATION5.57%213 723
THE TJX COMPANIES-6.08%86 385
TARGET CORPORATION6.26%72 908
WAL-MART DE MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.7.36%68 853
DOLLAR GENERAL CORPORATION-12.48%48 183