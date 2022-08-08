Groupon Issues Second Quarter Earnings Release

Local billings of $361 million, up 5% (FX-neutral) from the first quarter

Announces plan to lower annual expenses by $150 million; Executing turnaround strategy

Reiterates 2023 Financial Targets

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) issued its second quarter earnings press release today and announced a plan to lower annual expenses and outlined progress on the company’s turnaround strategy.

