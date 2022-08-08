Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Groupon, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    GRPN   US3994732069

GROUPON, INC.

(GRPN)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-08-08 pm EDT
13.87 USD   +8.19%
05:08pGroupon Q2 Billings at $460 Million, vs. Visible Alpha Analyst Consensus of $477 Million
MT
05:03pGROUPON, INC. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
05:02pGroupon Issues Second Quarter Earnings Release
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Groupon Issues Second Quarter Earnings Release

08/08/2022 | 05:02pm EDT
Local billings of $361 million, up 5% (FX-neutral) from the first quarter

Announces plan to lower annual expenses by $150 million; Executing turnaround strategy

Reiterates 2023 Financial Targets

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) issued its second quarter earnings press release today and announced a plan to lower annual expenses and outlined progress on the company’s turnaround strategy.

The second quarter earnings materials are posted on Groupon’s Investor Relations site located at investor.groupon.com.

About Groupon

Groupon (www.groupon.com) (NASDAQ: GRPN) is a trusted local marketplace where consumers go to buy services and experiences that make life more interesting and deliver boundless value. To find out more about Groupon, please visit https://about.groupon.com/press.


© Business Wire 2022
Analyst Recommendations on GROUPON, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 689 M - -
Net income 2022 -22,2 M - -
Net cash 2022 80,7 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -17,4x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 384 M 384 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,44x
EV / Sales 2023 0,43x
Nbr of Employees 3 675
Free-Float 46,4%
Chart GROUPON, INC.
Duration : Period :
Groupon, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GROUPON, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 12,82 $
Average target price 20,80 $
Spread / Average Target 62,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kedar Deshpande Chief Executive Officer & Director
Damien Schmitz Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Ted J. Leonsis Executive Chairman
John J. Higginson Chief Technology Officer
Barbara Weisz Senior VP-International Sales & Global Operations
