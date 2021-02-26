Groupon : Q4 Presentation

GRPN Investor Presentation
4Q20
February 25, 2021
Forward-looking statements and other information
The statements contained in this presentation that refer to plans and expectations for the next quarter, the full year or the future are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including statements regarding our future results of operations and ﬁnancial position, business strategy and plans and our objectives for future operations. The words "may," "will," "should," "could," "expect," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "intend," "continue" and other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. We have based these forward looking statements largely on current expectations and projections about future events and ﬁnancial trends that we believe may aﬀect our ﬁnancial condition, results of operations, business strategy, short-term and long-term business operations and objectives, and ﬁnancial needs. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to diﬀer materially from those expressed or implied in our forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, eﬀects of COVID-19 or other pandemics or disease outbreaks on our business; our ability to execute, and achieve the expected beneﬁts of our go-forward strategy; execution of our business and marketing strategies; volatility in our operating results; challenges arising from our international operations, including ﬂuctuations in currency exchange rates, legal and regulatory developments and any potential adverse impact from the United Kingdom's exit from the European Union; global economic uncertainty; retaining and adding high quality merchants; retaining existing customers and adding new customers; competing successfully in our industry; providing a strong mobile experience for our customers; managing refund risks; retaining and attracting members of our executive team and other qualiﬁed personnel; customer and merchant fraud; payment-related risks; our reliance on email, internet search engines and mobile application marketplaces to drive traﬃc to our marketplace; cybersecurity breaches; maintaining and improving our information technology infrastructure; reliance on cloud-based computing platforms; completing and realizing the anticipated beneﬁts from acquisitions, dispositions, joint ventures and strategic investments; lack of control over minority investments; managing inventory and order fulﬁllment risks; claims related to product and service oﬀerings; protecting our intellectual property; maintaining a strong brand; the impact of future and pending litigation; compliance with domestic and foreign laws and regulations, including the CARD Act, GDPR and regulation of the Internet and e-commerce; classiﬁcation of our independent contractors or employees; exposure to greater than anticipated tax liabilities; adoption of tax legislation; our ability to raise capital if necessary; risks related to our access to capital and outstanding indebtedness, including our convertible senior notes; our convertible senior notes; our common stock, including volatility in our stock price; our ability to realize the anticipated beneﬁts from the hedge and warrant transactions;; and those risks and other factors discussed in Part I, Item 1A, Risk Factors of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, and our other ﬁlings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), copies of which may be obtained by visiting the company's Investor Relations web site at investor.groupon.com or the SEC's web site atwww.sec.gov. Groupon's actual results could diﬀer materially from those predicted or implied and reported results should not be considered an indication of future performance.
You should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Although Groupon believes that the expectations reﬂected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot guarantee that the future results, levels of activity, performance or events and circumstances reﬂected in the forward-looking statements will be achieved or occur. Moreover, neither Groupon nor any other person assumes responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of the forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements reﬂect our expectations as of February 25, 2021. We undertake no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements for any reason after the date of this presentation to conform these statements to actual results or to changes in our expectations.
This presentation contains non-GAAP ﬁnancial measures. See the appendix for reconciliations of non-GAAP ﬁnancial measures to the most comparable U.S. GAAP measures and our Q4 2020 earnings release press release posted on our Investor Relations website for additional information regarding non-GAAP ﬁnancial measures.
THE DESTINATION FOR EXPERIENCES
WHERE CUSTOMERS DISCOVER FUN THINGS TO DO & LOCAL BUSINESSES THRIVE
Leading local marketplace with proven proﬁtability and long-term growth opportunity
Beloved global brand that connects millions of customers and merchants, known for providing unbeatable value
A leader in the fragmented $1T Local Market, leveraging our scale and focusing on where we are most diﬀerentiated
● Strong competitive position with Local merchants and a low/no-risk, transaction-based business model
● Uniquely positioned to help SMBs recover from the impact of COVID
Strategy to capture market share and drive proﬁtable revenue growth
● Launched inventory products (Deals, Oﬀers and Market Rate) to grow supply and make Groupon an always-on sales channel
● Removing barriers to entry for merchants to increase participation in our marketplace
● Always-on inventory and reduced friction can deliver experience customers want, unlock marketplace ﬂywheel and drive purchase frequency
Attractive ﬁnancial model
● Flexible, durable business model delivering Adj. EBITDA in down market, growth scenario creates signiﬁcant upside opportunity
● On track to take $225M out of ﬁxed cost base by 2022 through restructuring actions
● With new cost structure, if gross proﬁt returns to 80% of pre-COVID levels, believe we can deliver ~$250M of Adj. EBITDA in 2022
● 1 incremental purchase from our 2020 global customer base = ~$1B bookings opportunity
Our Large Addressable
Market Opportunity
A leading local marketplace with room to grow
Connecting ~30M1 customers to our global marketplace
1 Million+
Merchants worked with to date
● Large and growing addressable market in local
(1) As of December 31, 2020
1.5 Billion+
Groupons sold to date
$35 Billion+
Saved to date by NA consumers
$25 Billion+
Pumped into local businesses to date
● Groupon's two-sided marketplace has massive global scale
● Nearly 60% of our customer base has been shopping Groupon for 3+ years1
● Beloved brand: inspiration marketplace for Deals
● Growth strategy: leverage local oﬀering to become destination for experiences
Positioned to grow wallet share with global consumers
Our customers...
have an average household income of $75K1
love new experiences and keeping busy with nearby activities happening now
...and there are millions of untapped consumers who have characteristics similar to our best customers
(1) North America customers
● We believe there are 80+ Grouponable moments in a single year...
● ...and Groupon is only capturing 4% of those experiences
● Executing on our strategic priorities creates opportunity to increase customer purchase frequency and grow wallet share
In 2020, 1 more purchase from our global customer base2 was a ~$1B opportunity3
(2) Active Customers are deﬁned as unique user accounts that have made a purchase during the trailing twelve months ("TTM") either through one of our online marketplaces or directly with a merchant for which we earned a commission
(3) Represents total value customers spent on our platform before refunds
We are a leader in a $1T+ market…
…yet we are capturing only a fraction of the market opportunity
$1T+ TAM
for local experiences wherewe have a right to win
Top player...
< 1% share
(1) Estimated market share of top competitors as of December 31, 2019
-
(2) Groupon's estimated market share based on 2019 billings
$1T+ addressable marketTotal captured market1Groupon 2019 share2
Our Strategy for Growth
Groupon: the destination for experiences
● In mid-2020 we reimagined our merchant and customer value propositions and launched a targeted strategy to strengthen our local marketplace oﬀering
● By putting our new customer and merchant value propositions front and center we believe we can build a new destination marketplace experience to complement our inspiration marketplace
● Strategy is laser-focused on addressing disconnect between our large market opportunity and our business performance
● To succeed and grow long-term, we need to execute on 2 strategic priorities:
Groupon can unlock a powerful marketplace ﬂywheel
Expand Inventory
Growing high-quality inventory is our #1 priority
Expanding inventory is critical to our growth
3 key inventory products: Deals, Oﬀers, and Market Rate
Our goal is to provide value to merchants at any stage of their growth cycle and encourage them to list more inventory with Groupon
● Deals: remove restrictions on deeply-discounted inventory to drive customer acquisition, customer growth, and engagement
-
● Oﬀers: launch new inventory product with lower discounts to improve merchant ROI, provide "always-on" inventory, and drive purchase frequency
-
● Market Rate: position Groupon as the customer destination for high-quality, local experiences and "always-on" merchant sales channel
By providing a full catalog oﬀering to our customers, we believe we can unlock customer purchase frequency and drive billings growth
Deals: removing restrictions to drive customer engagement
Groupon is known for great deals, part of our core customer value proposition
By relaxing restrictions on Deals we expect to drive purchase frequency and billings growth
We know our customers want to...
Deals should function as an important customer acquisition tool for merchants
2021 goal: increase percent of Deal inventory available for repeat purchase to 80%+
Offers: inventory product to drive purchase frequency
Oﬀers will provide customers with a ~15% discount and merchants with a lower cost listing option
Why Oﬀers? Not every merchant wants to run a deeply-discounted Deal and even for those who do, a deeply-discounted Deal may not make sense at all times
We believe Oﬀers provide value for all stakeholders
● Groupon can oﬀer a fuller catalog of high quality, always-on inventory
-
● More inventory for customers, albeit at lower discounts vs. Deals, to drive purchase frequency and loyalty
-
● Merchants earn a higher margin and still only pay for performance
● Deeper partnership with our existing merchants
● Attract new merchants that are on the fence about joining our marketplace
2021 goal: increase the average number of listings per Beauty & Wellness merchant
Market Rate: accelerate quality inventory growth
Market rate inventory gives customers access to a broader variety of merchants
Helps position Groupon as the customer destination for high-quality, local experiences and an "always-on", pay-for-performance merchant sales channel
Will continue to acquire new Market Rate inventory through partnerships and future new products
We are accelerating 3rd-party partner integrations with our new self-service API tool
● Launched in 2Q20, allows partners to join our marketplace up to 50% faster
● Integrations give customers access to new quality inventory, reduce purchase friction and improve customer experience
● Partnerships can further accelerate growth of bookable hyper-local supply
Portfolio of complementary, inventory listing options
MARKET RATE
Expanding Inventory: 6-month, 4-market inventory test
Test Goal: Grow inventory, units and billings by unrestricting Deals and launching Oﬀers in our most important Local categories -- Things To Do and Beauty & Wellness
(1) As of December 31, 2020. These results refer only to the test markets, are vs control markets, and represent a starting point for growth
Expanding Inventory: next steps
Scaling now in North America
Remove repeat purchase restrictions on Deals in all verticals
Launch Oﬀers to Beauty & Wellness merchants
Continuing to learn
Improve the Merchant & Customer Experiences
Prioritize our merchants' success
Partner with our merchants to help them grow their businesses
Roadmap focused on merchant tools that allow them to build, grow and scale their businesses on the Groupon marketplace
Shift Groupon from high-touch, costly model to one where merchants use proven self-serve tools to grow their businesses
Position Groupon as a unique, valuable always-on sales channel
Then vs Now: being a better partner to our merchants
THEN
NOW
● Phone interaction required to join the marketplace
● Launching a deal? Another labor intensive interaction required
● Just want to change content? Another labor intensive interaction required
● You can only sell "Deals" through Groupon; relationships between Groupon and merchants are very limited
● It's diﬃcult to oﬀer a bookable deal in the Groupon marketplace
● Merchants can join Groupon via self-service
● Launching a deal? Do it in less than 24 hours via self-service Campaign Builder
● Just want to change content? You can also do this via self-service Campaign Builder
● Need more listing options? Now scaling ﬂexible inventory and discount options
● Merchants can create a seamless customer experience by oﬀering fully bookable inventory
● Worried about customer double booking? Use Groupon's two-way Google calendar sync
● Want to promote your business more? We're bringing a new Sponsored Listings marketing tool to our merchants
Deliver an amazing customer experience
Improve customer journey from discovery to purchase to redemption
Product roadmap focuses on increasing customer purchase frequency
Leverage machine learning to produce rapid insights that power curation, search relevance and other UX improvements
Position Groupon as a destination where consumers go to discover fun and memorable experiences through a frictionless customer experience
From discovery to search to purchase to redemption, we have to make it easier for our customers to ﬁnd, buy and redeem a Groupon and interact with our merchants
2021 Goal: Launch new customer experience that highlights new inventory and ways to use Groupon
Reimagining the customer experience
2Q21: Launching new customer experience in North America app, mobile web, and desktop
New customer experience intended to leverage and amplify our expanded inventory base and drive purchase frequency
Personalized homepage: make it easier and more engaging as customers search, browse, and discover experiences
Improved search and relevance capabilities: better match our customer's intent to search results
"Buy it again": New features to encourage and make it easier for customers to repeat purchase
Product roadmap
Steady cadence of new features will improve the customer and merchant experiences
Customer Experience
Map-based search
✔
Curated Results
✔
Add to Cart vs Buy Now
✔
Search, relevance, and navigation
✔
improvements
Future personalization engine pilot
Merchant Experience
COVID-19 safety program
✔
Self-service oﬀer creation
✔
Self-service support revamp
✔
Self-service API for booking partnerships
✔
Multi-location booking
✔
Booker integration
✔
✔
Self-service campaign builder
✔
enhancements
Google two-way calendar sync
✔
Sponsored Listings MVP
✔
Self-service personalized
✔
recommendations
Mindbody wellness services
✔
2021 Roadmap Q1 2021
Merchant Experience
•Groupon Connect for Beauty & Wellness •Self-service Intl expansion
•Self-service recommendations
Customer Experience
Merchant Experience
Resetting our cost structure
Committed to operational rigor: lower costs, improve speed and leverage
Initiated phase one of our restructuring plan in April 2020 and implemented other cost savings and liquidity preservation measures
Began executing phase two of our restructuring plan in August 2020, which includes additional layoﬀs and exits of New Zealand & Japan
● Achieved our $140 million payroll savings target in 2020
● On track to take $225M out of ﬁxed cost base by 2022 vs 2019 cost base through restructuring actions
● Reduced cost structure expected to drive greater ﬂow-through to Adjusted EBITDA
Key fourth quarter results
Active Customers130M
Units25M
Billings
$633M
Revenue$343M
Gross Proﬁt$179MAdjusted EBITDA2
Cash (as of 12/31)
$40M $851M3
(1) Fourth quarter purchasers declined at a faster rate y/y than active customers; purchasers down 41% & 39% in NA and Int'l, respectively
(2) Adjusted EBITDA (AEBITDA) is a non-GAAP ﬁnancial measure. See the appendix for a reconciliation to the most comparable U.S. GAAP ﬁnancial measure, "Income (loss) from continuing operations"
(3) Includes $200M of outstanding borrowings under our revolving credit facility
Additional insights on fourth quarter results
Sold 25+ million units in the fourth quarter, demonstrating our scale and durability in the midst of a global pandemic
NA Beauty & Wellness bookings >75% recovered in Oct and certain categories, such as high-end cosmetic services ~90% recovered
Local revenue improved 7% sequentially and gross proﬁt improved 6% sequentially
Goods gross proﬁt improved 42% sequentially
Watching trends closely:
NA Local unit y/y% performance worsened in Dec due to worsening pandemic conditions
Int'l Local began to pull back in late Oct/early Nov as restrictions increased; restrictions continued, and increased in some cases, throughout remainder of fourth quarter
1Q21 and FY21 Perspective
1Q21 perspective
Q1 QTD Trends1
● North America Local billings are down ~49% year-over-year quarter-to-date, tracking at ~51% of 2019 levels
● International Local billings are down ~63% year-over-year quarter-to-date, tracking at ~37% of 2019 levels
Factors to Consider
(1) 1Q21 quarter-to-date as of February 22, 2021; year-over-year and % of 2019 are day of week adjusted
FY21 outlook and perspective
Outlook
Factors to Consider
● Reﬂects our current expectation for Local recovery and our Goods revenue being largely reﬂected on a net basis; does not assume a material contribution from the success of our growth strategy
● Expect recovery to gain momentum throughout the year and be signiﬁcantly weighted to 2H 2021
● Given TTM nature of our active customer metric, expect Q1 customer balance to decrease as we lap ﬁrst impact of COVID; expect active customer balance to stabilize mid-year
● Expect to increase marketing as a % of gross proﬁt in 2021 as consumer demand returns
● Expect our 2021 ﬁxed cost base (ex SBC/D&A) to be $200 million lower vs. our 2019 cost base
Unlocking the power of our ﬁnancial model
● Durable business model and strong balance sheet provide a foundation for growth
● Strengthening our marketplace oﬀering and closing the gap between our large market opportunity and business performance
● Executing on our priorities to Expand Inventory and Modernize the Marketplace by improving merchant and customer experiences
● Substantially reduced ﬁxed cost base is allowing us to deliver strong Adjusted EBITDA even in a challenging operating environment
○ Actions underway to reduce ﬁxed cost base by $225 million vs 2019
○ Believe we can grow while sustaining our reduced cost structure
○ If we grow GP to 80% of pre-COVID levels while maintaining our lower ﬁxed cost base, believe we can deliver ~$250M of Adjusted EBITDA in 2022, and at 90% of pre-COVID GP levels = ~$300M of Adjusted EBITDA
● Success means returning Groupon to top-line growth and stronger proﬁtability
Goods revenue recognition 1P vs. 3P example1: $100 customer purchase
|
First Party Goods
|
Third Party Goods
|
Billings
|
$100
|
$100
|
Billings don't change; this is what our customer pays to Groupon
|
Revenue
|
$100
|
$17
|
In 3P model, Groupon revenue is the commission from the sale (net of merchant payment)
|
Gross Proﬁt
|
$15
|
$15
|
Gross Proﬁt dollars are not impacted
● NA transition completed in 4Q 2020
● Expect to begin Int'l transition to 3P model in 2Q 2021 and to be largely complete by end of 3Q 2021
● 3P revenue take rate is lower because it is accounted for on a net basis
(1) Example is for illustrative purposes only and does not reﬂect any forward looking perspective on Goods margins or volume
