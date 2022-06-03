Groupon to Participate in the Baird 2022 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference

Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ: GRPN) announced that Kedar Deshpande, Chief Executive Officer, and Damien Schmitz, Interim Chief Financial Officer, will participate in the Baird Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference on Tuesday, June 7, 2022. Kedar Deshpande will participate in a fireside chat at 3:45pm ET. A live audio webcast and replay of the event will be available on the company's investor relations website (investor.groupon.com).

About Groupon

Groupon (www.groupon.com) (NASDAQ: GRPN) is an experiences marketplace where consumers discover fun things to do and local businesses thrive. For our customers, this means giving them an amazing selection of experiences at great values. For our merchants, this means making it easy for them to partner with Groupon and reach millions of consumers around the world. To find out more about Groupon, please visit press.groupon.com.

