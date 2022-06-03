Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Groupon, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GRPN   US3994732069

GROUPON, INC.

(GRPN)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  06/02 04:00:00 pm EDT
15.68 USD   +1.49%
09:04aGroupon to Participate in the Baird 2022 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference
BU
05/25Groupon Shares Soar 21% on Moderate Volume, Off Recent Lows
MT
05/12INSIDER BUY : Groupon
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Groupon to Participate in the Baird 2022 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference

06/03/2022 | 09:04am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ: GRPN) announced that Kedar Deshpande, Chief Executive Officer, and Damien Schmitz, Interim Chief Financial Officer, will participate in the Baird Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference on Tuesday, June 7, 2022. Kedar Deshpande will participate in a fireside chat at 3:45pm ET. A live audio webcast and replay of the event will be available on the company's investor relations website (investor.groupon.com).

About Groupon

Groupon (www.groupon.com) (NASDAQ: GRPN) is an experiences marketplace where consumers discover fun things to do and local businesses thrive. For our customers, this means giving them an amazing selection of experiences at great values. For our merchants, this means making it easy for them to partner with Groupon and reach millions of consumers around the world. To find out more about Groupon, please visit press.groupon.com.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about GROUPON, INC.
09:04aGroupon to Participate in the Baird 2022 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Confere..
BU
05/25Groupon Shares Soar 21% on Moderate Volume, Off Recent Lows
MT
05/12INSIDER BUY : Groupon
MT
05/10Credit Suisse Lowers Groupon's Price Target to $23 from $29 After Lower-than-Expected Q..
MT
05/10Wedbush Adjusts Groupon's Price Target to $15 From $22, Maintains Neutral Rating
MT
05/09TRANSCRIPT : Groupon, Inc., Q1 2022 Earnings Call, May 09, 2022
CI
05/09Groupon Swings to Q1 Adjusted Loss as Revenue Drops; Company Issues Q2 Outlook
MT
05/09GROUPON : Q1 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05/09GROUPON, INC. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS ..
AQ
05/09Groupon, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on GROUPON, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 693 M - -
Net income 2022 -22,4 M - -
Net Debt 2022 32,6 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -21,1x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 470 M 470 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,72x
EV / Sales 2023 0,69x
Nbr of Employees 3 675
Free-Float 51,9%
Chart GROUPON, INC.
Duration : Period :
Groupon, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GROUPON, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 15,68 $
Average target price 20,02 $
Spread / Average Target 27,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kedar Deshpande Chief Executive Officer & Director
Damien Schmitz Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Ted J. Leonsis Executive Chairman
John J. Higginson Chief Technology Officer
Barbara Weisz Senior VP-International Sales & Global Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GROUPON, INC.-32.30%470
COSTCO WHOLESALE CORPORATION-14.11%216 025
THE TJX COMPANIES-16.00%74 715
TARGET CORPORATION-32.37%74 613
WAL-MART DE MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.-6.30%63 708
DOLLAR GENERAL CORPORATION-4.71%51 011