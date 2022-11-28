Advanced search
    GRPN   US3994732069

GROUPON, INC.

(GRPN)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  01:00 2022-11-25 pm EST
8.400 USD   +3.19%
8.400 USD   +3.19%
09:05aGroupon to Participate in the Credit Suisse 26th Annual Technology Conference
BU
11/21A Deal Is A Deal : Groupon Launches New Best Price Guarantee
BU
11/08Credit Suisse Lowers Groupon's Price Target to $15 From $18, Keeps Neutral Rating
MT
Groupon to Participate in the Credit Suisse 26th Annual Technology Conference

11/28/2022 | 09:05am EST
Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ: GRPN) announced that Kedar Deshpande, Chief Executive Officer, and Damien Schmitz, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in the Credit Suisse 26th Annual Technology Conference on November 30, 2022. Kedar Deshpande and Damien Schmitz will participate in a fireside chat at 1:40pm MST. A live audio webcast and replay of the event will be available on the company's investor relations website (investor.groupon.com).

About Groupon

Groupon (www.groupon.com) (NASDAQ: GRPN) is a trusted local marketplace where consumers go to buy services and experiences that make life more interesting and deliver boundless value. To find out more about Groupon, please visit press.groupon.com.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 616 M - -
Net income 2022 -165 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -1,65x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 256 M 256 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,41x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,40x
Nbr of Employees 3 675
Free-Float 47,1%
Technical analysis trends GROUPON, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Kedar Deshpande Chief Executive Officer & Director
Damien Schmitz Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Ted J. Leonsis Executive Chairman
John J. Higginson Chief Technology Officer
Barbara Weisz Senior VP-International Sales & Global Operations
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GROUPON, INC.-63.73%256
COSTCO WHOLESALE CORPORATION-6.00%236 200
THE TJX COMPANIES6.73%94 080
TARGET CORPORATION-29.41%75 205
WAL-MART DE MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.-1.80%67 486
DOLLAR GENERAL CORPORATION9.07%58 024