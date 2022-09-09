Log in
    GRPN   US3994732069

GROUPON, INC.

(GRPN)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-09-08 pm EDT
10.74 USD   -1.20%
09:01aGroupon to Participate in the Goldman Sachs Communacopia + Technology Conference
BU
08/10Credit Suisse Lowers Groupon's Price Target to $18 from $23 After Q2 Underperformance, Keeps Neutral Rating
MT
08/10Goldman Sachs Trims Groupon's Price Target to $10 From $11, Maintains Sell Rating
MT
Groupon to Participate in the Goldman Sachs Communacopia + Technology Conference

09/09/2022 | 09:01am EDT
Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ: GRPN) announced that Kedar Deshpande, Chief Executive Officer, and Damien Schmitz, Interim Chief Financial Officer, will participate in the Goldman Sachs Communacopia + Technology Conference on September 14-15, 2022. Kedar Deshpande and Damien Schmitz will participate in a fireside chat at 7:30am PT on Thursday, September 15. A live audio webcast and replay of the event will be available on the company's investor relations website (investor.groupon.com).

About Groupon

Groupon (www.groupon.com) (NASDAQ: GRPN) is a trusted local marketplace where consumers go to buy services and experiences that make life more interesting and deliver boundless value. To find out more about Groupon, please visit press.groupon.com.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 651 M - -
Net income 2022 -83,0 M - -
Net cash 2022 80,1 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -3,85x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 325 M 325 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,38x
EV / Sales 2023 0,33x
Nbr of Employees 3 675
Free-Float 46,8%
