Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Groupon, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GRPN   US3994732069

GROUPON, INC.

(GRPN)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  03:58 2022-07-26 pm EDT
10.03 USD   -4.29%
04:06pGroupon to Release Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results on August 8, 2022
BU
07/15Goldman Sachs Analyst Assumer Coverage of Groupon With Sell Rating, $11 Price Target
MT
06/24GROUPON, INC.(NASDAQGS : GRPN) added to Russell Microcap Growth Index
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Groupon to Release Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results on August 8, 2022

07/26/2022 | 04:06pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ: GRPN) announced today that it intends to release the company’s second quarter 2022 financial results after the close of market trading on Monday, August 8, 2022 and host a conference call to discuss those results on Tuesday, August 9 at 10:00am ET.

A webcast of the conference call can be accessed live at investor.groupon.com. A replay of the webcast will be available through the same link following the conference call, along with other published materials.

About Groupon

Groupon (www.groupon.com) (NASDAQ: GRPN) is a trusted local marketplace where consumers go to buy services and experiences that make life more interesting and deliver boundless value. To find out more about Groupon, please visit press.groupon.com.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about GROUPON, INC.
04:06pGroupon to Release Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results on August 8, 2022
BU
07/15Goldman Sachs Analyst Assumer Coverage of Groupon With Sell Rating, $11 Price Target
MT
06/24GROUPON, INC.(NASDAQGS : GRPN) added to Russell Microcap Growth Index
CI
06/24GROUPON, INC.(NASDAQGS : GRPN) added to Russell 3000E Growth Index
CI
06/24GROUPON, INC.(NASDAQGS : GRPN) added to Russell 3000E Value Index
CI
06/24GROUPON, INC.(NASDAQGS : GRPN) added to Russell 3000E Index
CI
06/24GROUPON, INC.(NASDAQGS : GRPN) added to Russell Microcap Value Index
CI
06/24GROUPON, INC.(NASDAQGS : GRPN) added to Russell Microcap Index
CI
06/21Wedbush Drops Coverage of Alphabet, Meta Platforms, 13 Others Due to Analyst Departure
MT
06/17GROUPON, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Submission of Matters to a Vote..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on GROUPON, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 689 M - -
Net income 2022 -22,2 M - -
Net cash 2022 80,7 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -14,3x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 314 M 314 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,34x
EV / Sales 2023 0,33x
Nbr of Employees 3 675
Free-Float 46,4%
Chart GROUPON, INC.
Duration : Period :
Groupon, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GROUPON, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 10,48 $
Average target price 20,80 $
Spread / Average Target 98,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kedar Deshpande Chief Executive Officer & Director
Damien Schmitz Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Ted J. Leonsis Executive Chairman
John J. Higginson Chief Technology Officer
Barbara Weisz Senior VP-International Sales & Global Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GROUPON, INC.-54.32%314
COSTCO WHOLESALE CORPORATION-6.79%234 424
THE TJX COMPANIES-16.02%74 153
TARGET CORPORATION-31.84%73 028
WAL-MART DE MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.-5.56%61 281
DOLLAR GENERAL CORPORATION5.04%56 232