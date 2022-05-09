Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Groupon, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    GRPN   US3994732069

GROUPON, INC.

(GRPN)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  05/09 04:00:00 pm EDT
15.66 USD   -4.80%
04:56pGroupon Swings to Q1 Adjusted Loss as Revenue Drops; Company Issues Q2 Outlook
MT
04:30pGROUPON : Q1 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04:27pGROUPON, INC. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
Summary 
Summary

Transcript : Groupon, Inc., Q1 2022 Earnings Call, May 09, 2022

05/09/2022 | 05:30pm EDT
Good day, everyone, and welcome to the Groupon's First Quarter 2022 Financial Results Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] Today's conference call is being recorded. For opening remarks, I would...


© S&P Capital IQ 2022
All news about GROUPON, INC.
04:56pGroupon Swings to Q1 Adjusted Loss as Revenue Drops; Company Issues Q2 Outlook
MT
04:30pGROUPON : Q1 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04:27pGROUPON, INC. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS ..
AQ
04:04pGroupon Issues First Quarter Earnings Release
BU
04/26Groupon to Release First Quarter 2022 Financial Results on May 9, 2022
BU
03/24Ascendiant Adjusts Groupon's Price Target to $30 From $35, Reiterates Buy Rating
MT
03/02Credit Suisse Lowers Groupon's PT to $29 from $38, Maintains Neutral Rating Given Ongoi..
MT
03/02Wedbush Cuts Groupon's Price Target to $22 From $30, Maintains Neutral Rating
MT
03/01TRANSCRIPT : Groupon, Inc., Q4 2021 Earnings Call, Mar 01, 2022
CI
02/28Groupon Q4 Non-GAAP Net Income, Revenue Drop; Releases Q1 Revenue Guidance Below Consen..
MT
Analyst Recommendations on GROUPON, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 841 M - -
Net income 2022 13,9 M - -
Net cash 2022 12,6 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 29,8x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 468 M 468 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,54x
EV / Sales 2023 0,50x
Nbr of Employees 3 675
Free-Float 52,0%
Chart GROUPON, INC.
Duration : Period :
Groupon, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends GROUPON, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 15,66 $
Average target price 29,00 $
Spread / Average Target 85,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kedar Deshpande Chief Executive Officer & Director
Damien Schmitz Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Ted J. Leonsis Executive Chairman
John J. Higginson Chief Technology Officer
Barbara Weisz Senior VP-International Sales & Global Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GROUPON, INC.-28.97%554
COSTCO WHOLESALE CORPORATION-11.33%229 289
TARGET CORPORATION-2.69%106 708
THE TJX COMPANIES-20.43%72 474
WAL-MART DE MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.-8.48%61 917
DOLLAR GENERAL CORPORATION-0.96%53 453