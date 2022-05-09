Log in
Summary
GRPN
US3994732069
GROUPON, INC.
(GRPN)
Add to my list
Report
Delayed Nasdaq -
05/09 04:00:00 pm EDT
15.66
USD
-4.80%
04:56p
Groupon Swings to Q1 Adjusted Loss as Revenue Drops; Company Issues Q2 Outlook
MT
04:30p
GROUPON
: Q1 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04:27p
GROUPON, INC. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
Transcript : Groupon, Inc., Q1 2022 Earnings Call, May 09, 2022
05/09/2022 | 05:30pm EDT
Good day, everyone, and welcome to the Groupon's First Quarter 2022 Financial Results Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] Today's conference call is being recorded. For opening remarks, I would...
© S&P Capital IQ 2022
All news about GROUPON, INC.
04:56p
Groupon Swings to Q1 Adjusted Loss as Revenue Drops; Company Issues Q2 Outlook
MT
04:30p
GROUPON
: Q1 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04:27p
GROUPON, INC. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS ..
AQ
04:04p
Groupon Issues First Quarter Earnings Release
BU
04/26
Groupon to Release First Quarter 2022 Financial Results on May 9, 2022
BU
03/24
Ascendiant Adjusts Groupon's Price Target to $30 From $35, Reiterates Buy Rating
MT
03/02
Credit Suisse Lowers Groupon's PT to $29 from $38, Maintains Neutral Rating Given Ongoi..
MT
03/02
Wedbush Cuts Groupon's Price Target to $22 From $30, Maintains Neutral Rating
MT
03/01
TRANSCRIPT
: Groupon, Inc., Q4 2021 Earnings Call, Mar 01, 2022
CI
02/28
Groupon Q4 Non-GAAP Net Income, Revenue Drop; Releases Q1 Revenue Guidance Below Consen..
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022
841 M
-
-
Net income 2022
13,9 M
-
-
Net cash 2022
12,6 M
-
-
P/E ratio 2022
29,8x
Yield 2022
-
Capitalization
468 M
468 M
-
EV / Sales 2022
0,54x
EV / Sales 2023
0,50x
Nbr of Employees
3 675
Free-Float
52,0%
More Financials
Chart GROUPON, INC.
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GROUPON, INC.
Short Term
Mid-Term
Long Term
Trends
Bearish
Bearish
Bearish
Technical analysis
Income Statement Evolution
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Financials
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
HOLD
Number of Analysts
6
Last Close Price
15,66 $
Average target price
29,00 $
Spread / Average Target
85,2%
Consensus
EPS Revisions
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Estimates Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kedar Deshpande
Chief Executive Officer & Director
Damien Schmitz
Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Ted J. Leonsis
Executive Chairman
John J. Higginson
Chief Technology Officer
Barbara Weisz
Senior VP-International Sales & Global Operations
More about the company
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capi. (M$)
GROUPON, INC.
-28.97%
554
COSTCO WHOLESALE CORPORATION
-11.33%
229 289
TARGET CORPORATION
-2.69%
106 708
THE TJX COMPANIES
-20.43%
72 474
WAL-MART DE MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.
-8.48%
61 917
DOLLAR GENERAL CORPORATION
-0.96%
53 453
More Results
