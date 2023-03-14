Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc. announced the launch of Grove Wellness, a dedicated online health and wellness hub that offers customers a curated assortment of high-quality and affordable health and wellness products hand-picked by a health expert. The Grove Wellness hub features a comprehensive personalization engine, making recommendations to meet the ever-evolving health and wellness needs of Grove's customers and their families. With more than 1.3 million active customers, Grove currently sells more than 200 products across 40 brands in the health and wellness category, including multivitamins, women's health, digestion, immunity, sleep, beauty and more.

With plans to introduce more third-party brands throughout the year, Grove seeks to prioritize products that offer ingredient transparency, NSF certification and sustainable packaging. Health and wellness products sold on Grove Wellness meet the Company's four-point Feel Good Wellness Standard: Strict Ingredient Standards: All product offerings meet Grove standards to ensure high-quality ingredients. Expert Vetted: Grove Wellness products have all been approved by a registered dietician to help meet the individual health needs of consumers.

Price Match & Happiness Guarantee: Grove price matches individual items and offers hassle-free returns within 30 days of purchase so consumers can know prices are always fair. Plastic & Carbon Neutral: Every product Grove sells is plastic neutral. When Grove's customers purchase a product from Grove that contains plastic packaging, the Company collects the same amount of plastic pollution from nature.

As always, every Grove purchase is carbon neutral, meaning that Grove offsets all emissions related to operations, facilities and shipping.