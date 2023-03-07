Advanced search
    GROV   US39957D1028

GROVE COLLABORATIVE HOLDINGS, INC.

(GROV)
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-03-07 pm EST
0.5600 USD   +14.29%
08:09aGrove Co. Launches New Limited Edition Collection with Drew Barrymore
BU
02/14Grove Co. Continues Retail Expansion with Amazon and Walmart Debut; Grove Collaborative Personal Care and Skincare Brands Reach Milestone of $1 Million Amazon Sales
BU
02/14Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc. Continues Retail Expansion with Amazon and Walmart Debut
CI
Grove to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results on March 14, 2023

03/07/2023 | 05:45pm EST
Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: GROV) (“Grove” or “the Company”), a leading sustainable consumer products company and certified B Corp, today announced that it will report fiscal fourth quarter and full year 2022 financial results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 14, 2023.

The Company will host an investor conference call and webcast to review these financial results at 5:00pm ET / 2:00pm PT on the same day. The webcast can be accessed at https://investors.grove.co/. The conference call can be accessed by calling (877) 413-7205. International callers may dial (201) 689-8537. A replay of the call will be available until March 28, 2023 and can be accessed by dialing (877) 660-6853 or (201) 612-7415, access code: 13736393. The webcast will remain available on the Company’s investor relations website for 6 months following the webcast.

About Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc.

Launched in 2016 as a Certified B Corp, Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: GROV) is transforming consumer products into a positive force for human and environmental good. Driven by the belief that sustainability is the only future, Grove creates and curates more than 150 high-performing eco-friendly brands of household cleaning, personal care, laundry, clean beauty, baby, and pet care products serving millions of households across the U.S. each year. With a flexible monthly delivery model and access to knowledgeable Grove Guides, Grove makes it easy for everyone to build sustainable routines.

Every product Grove offers — from its flagship brand of sustainably powerful home care essentials, Grove Co., plastic-free, vegan personal care line, Peach Not Plastic, and zero-waste pet care brand, Good Fur, to its exceptional third-party brands — has been thoroughly vetted against Grove’s strict standards to be beautifully effective, supportive of healthy habits, ethically produced and cruelty-free. Grove is a public benefit corporation on a mission to move Beyond Plastic™ and in 2021, entered physical retail for the first time at Target stores nationwide, making sustainable home care products even more accessible. Grove is the first plastic neutral retailer in the world and is committed to being 100% plastic-free by 2025. For more information, visit www.grove.com.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 317 M - -
Net income 2022 -92,9 M - -
Net cash 2022 30,5 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -0,53x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 96,4 M 96,4 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,21x
EV / Sales 2023 0,34x
Nbr of Employees 1 000
Free-Float 36,0%
Managers and Directors
Stuart Landesberg Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sergio Cervantes Chief Financial Officer
Christopher Clark Director & Chief Technology Officer
John B. Replogle Independent Director
Kristine E. Miller Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GROVE COLLABORATIVE HOLDINGS, INC.22.81%96
SERVICE CORPORATION INTERNATIONAL-2.83%10 282
H&R BLOCK, INC.-1.56%5 473
BRIGHT HORIZONS FAMILY SOLUTIONS INC.32.36%4 828
DRIVEN BRANDS HOLDINGS INC.4.54%4 780
BOYD GROUP SERVICES INC.2.26%3 401