Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: GROV) (“Grove” or “the Company”), the world’s first plastic-neutral retailer, a leading sustainable consumer products company, certified B Corporation™, and Public Benefit Corporation today announced that it will report second quarter 2024 financial results after the market closes on Thursday, August 8, 2024.

The Company will host an investor conference call and webcast to review these financial results at 5:00pm ET / 2:00pm PT on August 8, 2024. The webcast can be accessed at https://investors.grove.co/. The conference call can be accessed by calling 877-413-7205. International callers may dial 201-689-8537. A replay of the call will be available until September 7, 2024 and can be accessed by dialing 877-660-6853 or 201-612-7415, access code: 13748176. The webcast will remain available on the Company’s investor relations website for 6 months following the webcast.

About Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc.

Launched in 2016 as a Certified B Corp, Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: GROV) is transforming consumer products into a positive force for human and environmental good. Driven by the belief that sustainability is the only future, Grove creates and curates more than 210 high-performing eco-friendly brands of household cleaning, personal care, health and wellness, laundry, clean beauty, baby, and pet care products serving millions of households across the U.S. each year. By serving as the trusted destination for conscientious consumers who want to make the right choices for their families and the planet and providing access to knowledgeable Grove Guides, Grove makes it easy for everyone to build sustainable routines and Be a Force of Nature.

Every product Grove offers — from its flagship brand of sustainably powerful home care essentials, Grove Co., to its exceptional third-party brands — has been thoroughly vetted against the Grove Feel Good Standard, which guarantees strict ingredients criteria, 100% plastic neutral orders, carbon neutral shipments, and the highest quality performance in addition to being certified cruelty-free and ethically produced. Grove is a public benefit corporation on a mission to move Beyond Plastic™ and is available at select retailers nationwide, making sustainable home care products even more accessible. For more information, visit www.grove.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240725425149/en/