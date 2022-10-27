Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    GROV   US39957D1028

GROVE COLLABORATIVE HOLDINGS, INC.

(GROV)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-10-26 pm EDT
1.440 USD   -4.00%
09:03aGrove to Report Third Quarter Fiscal 2022 Financial Results on November 10, 2022
BU
10/26Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
10/26Grove Collaborative Expands Board of Directors with Appointment of Kevin Cleary
BU
Grove to Report Third Quarter Fiscal 2022 Financial Results on November 10, 2022

10/27/2022 | 09:03am EDT
Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: GROV) (“Grove” or “the Company”), a leading sustainable consumer products company and certified B Corp, today announced that it will report third quarter 2022 earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 10, 2022.

The Company will host an investor conference call and webcast to review these financial results at 5:00pm ET / 2:00pm PT on the same day. The webcast can be accessed at https://investors.grove.co/. The conference call can be accessed by calling (877) 413-7205. International callers may dial (201) 689-8537. A replay of the call will be available until November 24, 2022 and can be accessed by dialing (877) 660-6853 or (201) 612-7415, access code: 13733984. The webcast will remain available on the Company’s investor relations website for 6 months following the webcast.

About Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc.

Launched in 2016 as a Certified B Corp, Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: GROV) is transforming consumer products into a positive force for human and environmental good. Driven by the belief that sustainability is the only future, Grove creates and curates more than 150 high-performing eco-friendly brands of household cleaning, personal care, laundry, clean beauty, baby, and pet care products serving millions of households across the U.S. each year. With a flexible monthly delivery model and access to knowledgeable Grove Guides, Grove makes it easy for everyone to build sustainable routines.

Every product Grove offers — from its flagship brand of sustainably powerful home care essentials, Grove Co., plastic-free, vegan personal care line, Peach Not Plastic, and zero-waste pet care brand, Good Fur, to its exceptional third-party brands — has been thoroughly vetted against Grove’s strict standards to be beautifully effective, supportive of healthy habits, ethically produced and cruelty-free. Grove is a public benefit corporation on a mission to move Beyond Plastic™ and in 2021, entered physical retail for the first time at Target stores nationwide, making sustainable home care products even more accessible. Grove is the first plastic neutral retailer in the world and is committed to being 100% plastic-free by 2025. For more information, visit www.grove.com.


All news about GROVE COLLABORATIVE HOLDINGS, INC.
09:03aGrove to Report Third Quarter Fiscal 2022 Financial Results on November 10, 2022
BU
10/26Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
10/26Grove Collaborative Expands Board of Directors with Appointment of Kevin Cleary
BU
10/26Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc. Elects Kevin Cleary as A Director
CI
10/19Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
10/19Delida A. Costin Steps Down from Her Position as Chief Legal and People Officer and as ..
CI
10/19Grove Collaborative's Brand Expands Supermarket Footprint
MT
10/19Grove Collaborative Furthers Retail Expansion with Entry Into Harris Teeter and H-E-B, ..
BU
10/19Grove Collaborative Furthers Retail Expansion with Entry into Harris Teeter and H-E-B, ..
CI
09/29Grove Co. Continues Retail Expansion with Entry Into Thousands More Stores; Leading sus..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 307 M - -
Net income 2022 -124 M - -
Net cash 2022 43,0 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 253 M 253 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,69x
EV / Sales 2023 0,78x
Nbr of Employees 1 000
Free-Float 12,2%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 1,44 $
Average target price 10,00 $
Spread / Average Target 594%
Managers and Directors
Stuart Landesberg Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sergio Cervantes Chief Financial Officer
Christopher Clark Director & Chief Technology Officer
John B. Replogle Independent Director
Kristine E. Miller Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GROVE COLLABORATIVE HOLDINGS, INC.-85.41%253
SERVICE CORPORATION INTERNATIONAL-13.88%9 640
H&R BLOCK, INC.72.92%6 463
DRIVEN BRANDS HOLDINGS INC.-10.89%5 015
HOMESERVE PLC35.73%4 638
BRIGHT HORIZONS FAMILY SOLUTIONS INC.-49.13%3 702