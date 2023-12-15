NEW YORK, Dec. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- InvestorsObserver issues critical PriceWatch Alerts for SMAP, BITF, GROV, TIGO, and JD.

InvestorsObserver (PRNewsfoto/InvestorsObserver)

To see how InvestorsObserver's proprietary scoring system rates these stocks, view the InvestorsObserver's PriceWatch Alert by selecting the corresponding link.

  1. SMAP: https://www.investorsobserver.com/lp/pr-stocks-lp-2/?stocksymbol=SMAP&prnumber=202312152
  2. BITF: https://www.investorsobserver.com/lp/pr-stocks-lp-2/?stocksymbol=BITF&prnumber=202312152
  3. GROV: https://www.investorsobserver.com/lp/pr-stocks-lp-2/?stocksymbol=GROV&prnumber=202312152
  4. TIGO: https://www.investorsobserver.com/lp/pr-stocks-lp-2/?stocksymbol=TIGO&prnumber=202312152
  5. JD: https://www.investorsobserver.com/lp/pr-stocks-lp-2/?stocksymbol=JD&prnumber=202312152

(Note: You may have to copy this link into your browser then press the [ENTER] key.)

InvestorsObserver's PriceWatch Alerts are based on our proprietary scoring methodology. Each stock is evaluated based on short-term technical, long-term technical and fundamental factors. Each of those scores is then combined into an overall score that determines a stock's overall suitability for investment.

InvestorsObserver provides patented technology to some of the biggest names on Wall Street and creates world-class investing tools for the self-directed investor on Main Street. We have a wide range of tools to help investors make smarter decisions when investing in stocks or options.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/thinking-about-buying-stock-in-sportsmap-tech-acquisition-bitfarms-ltd-grove-collaborative-holdings-millicom-international-cellular-or-jdcom-302016731.html

SOURCE InvestorsObserver