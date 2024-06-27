HENDERSON, Nev., June 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Grow Capital, Inc. (OTC: GRWC), a leading financial services and technology holding company, is excited to provide shareholders with a significant progress update. Since our last communication, Grow Capital, Inc. has made remarkable strides in both operational performance and market positioning.

Market Reclassification

We are pleased to announce that Grow Capital, Inc. has successfully transitioned from the Expert Market to the Pink Current Information tier on OTC Markets. This transition marks a significant milestone in our journey towards achieving full transparency and regular reporting status. Currently we are submitting final documents in support of our 15c211 application to Glendale Securities, Inc. which application is under review by their compliance team for submission to the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) in order to allow the Company to return to eligibility for proprietary broker-dealer quotations.

Operational Overview

Bombshell Technologies, Inc.

Bombshell Technologies has secured several sizeable new clients during fiscal 2024 with major growth potential, including partnership opportunities. Bombshell is also adding new technology with built-in AI, ensuring they continue to grow into the top tier of commission systems for clients.

Learn more about Bombshell Technologies: https://www.bombshelltechnologies.com/.

PERA LLC

PERA LLC is currently in the middle of upgrading its technology to include AI capabilities. With this upgrade, PERA LLC expects to target its marketing efforts more effectively and create better appointments for their clients, who are financial advisors, thereby improving service delivery to public employees. Pera is a leading provider of exclusive appointments for the insurance industry. PERA does not sell leads - they sell vetted appointments both online and in person. With continued improvements to our back-end systems, PERA LLC is achieving more quality appointments for our clients than ever before.

Learn more about PERA LLC: https://www.peraappointments.com/.

PERA Administrators LLC

PERA Administrators LLC has implemented the Advisors Connect system, which has significantly improved client engagement and service delivery. The company now administers plans for over 500 churches and multiple school districts, marking a return to increased revenue-generating operations.

Learn more about PERA Administrators LLC: https://www.peraadministrators.com/.

Looking Forward

"We are extremely excited to announce that we have returned to Current Information on the OTC Pink Open Market," commented Terry Kennedy, CEO of Grow Capital, Inc. "We have achieved this significant milestone while continuing to expand our operations and grow our companies organically, leveraging the amazing partnerships we have in place. We look forward to announcing future partnerships and innovative tools that will continue to drive our growth and success."

About Grow Capital, Inc.

Grow Capital, Inc. (OTC: GRWC) is a diversified financial services and technology company that identifies, acquires, and incubates promising startups in the financial technology sector. Through its subsidiaries, Grow Capital, Inc. provides innovative solutions across financial technology, retirement planning, and third-party administration services.

For more information, please contact:

Terry Kennedy

CEO, Grow Capital, Inc.

+1 702-830-7919

tkennedy@growcapitalinc.com

Stay updated with our progress: https://www.growcapitalinc.com/.

Forward Looking Statements Disclaimer: This release may contain statements that constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond Grow Capital, Inc's ability to control, and that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. Such forward-looking statements include the words "returning," "looking forward," "seek", "grow", "plan" and other expressions of a forward-looking nature. More information about the potential factors that could affect the business and financial results is and will be included in Grow Capital, Inc's filings with the OTC Markets, and/or posted on the company's website.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/grow-capital-inc-grwc-progress-update-and-market-reclassification-302183826.html

SOURCE Grow Capital Inc.