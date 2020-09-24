Pure Roots Holdings Reaches Funding Approval with Federal/Provincial Program, Partners with Prestigious University of Regina

Saskatoon, Saskatchewan--(Newsfile Corp. - September 24, 2020) - Grow Solutions Holdings, Inc. (OTC PINK: GRSO) announces today that Pure Roots Holdings Canada has been approved by the Canadian Mitacs program, subject to GRSO final approval and first payment, to further its research and development programs. This will be a collaborative effort with one of the University's finest researchers in the areas of Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning.

Mitacs is a non-profit national research organization that, in partnerships with Canadian academia, private industry, and the government, operates research and training programs in fields that are related to industrial and social innovation.

GRSO will be able to further analyze plant imagery through a large database of images and analyze the plants' growth and structure under different conditions, with the goal of making predictive assumptions about the plants' future growth tendencies and better planning the plant growth variables accordingly. GRSO will analyze specific indicators in the plant images using several types of specific cameras and sensors in order to gain deeper understanding of how the growing conditions and growing mediums affect the plants' health to maximize production.

Our CEO, Chad Fischl, stated that "GRSO is looking forward to continuing our collaboration with the University of Regina. This will enable vast expansion into the development of our Pure Roots subsidiary and optimizing plant growth in our AeroPods. This is a rare opportunity to get to work with the Mitacs program in this role and we hope that it truly validates our commitment to our business. Additionally, we are confident this intellectual property will further contribute to our strong base of technologies that we have already developed within the company as we further our expansion and growth."

CEO Chad Fischl further stated, "I would also like to address the multiple inquiries we have received from shareholders regarding the concern over a reverse split. At this time we have no intention of undertaking a reverse split, as we fully intend to preserve shareholder value, while growing the brand and technology base."

Read more about Grow Solutions Holdings, Inc. and its wholly-owned subsidiary Pure Roots Holding, Ltd., on our official website, as well as further information about the Company and its latest news releases at http://www.aerogrowmanufacturing.com , www.purerootsfarms.com, www.grsoinvest.com.

Chad Fischl

Chief Executive Officer and Director

PO Box 2869

Jackson, WY 83001

(360) 612-0180

Source: Grow Solutions Holdings, Inc. (GRSO)

OTC PINK: GRSO

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release may include certain statements that are forward-looking in nature and that involve a number of uncertainties and risks. Such forward-looking statements are within the meaning of that term in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The forward-looking statements in this press release are based on Grow Solutions Holdings, Inc., current expectations and projections regarding future events, which are based on currently available information. The forward-looking statements in this press release may also include statements relating to Grow Solutions Holdings, Inc.'s anticipated new developments, business prospects, financial performance, strategies and similar matters. Grow Solutions Holdings, Inc. disclaims any obligation to update any of its forward-looking statements, except as may be required by law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/64548