    MAIL   IT0005040354

GROWENS S.P.A.

(MAIL)
  Report
Real-time Borsa Italiana  -  11:44:59 2023-06-12 am EDT
6.040 EUR   +2.37%
Announcement under art. 17 of Euronext Growth Milan Rules: change in relevant investors

06/12/2023 | 05:23pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Milan, 12 June, 2023 - Growens S.p.A. -GROW (the "Company" or the "Issuer" or "Growens"), a company admitted to trading on the multilateral trading facility Euronext Growth Milan and operating in the cloud marketing technology field, announces, according to article 17 of Euronext Growth Milan Issuers Regulations, that they were notified a change in their shareholding by the relevant shareholders Matteo Monfredini, Nazzareno Gorni, Luca Azzali, Matteo Bettoni e Alberto Domenico Miscia, who contributed all the Growens shares they directly owned respectively into five companies they fully own, as follows:

Contributor

New relevant shareholder

Total number of shares contributed

% of share capital

Matteo Monfredini

MM S.r.l.

1,589,884

10.33%

Nazzareno Gorni

Poliedriq S.r.l.

1,607,355

10.44%

Luca Azzali

Yugen S.r.l.

1,546,212

10.04%

Matteo Bettoni

Linea S.r.l.

1,510,300

9.81%

Alberto Domenico Miscia

AM0 S.r.l.

1,606,054

10.43%

Total

7,859,805

51.06%

In addition, as a result of the above-mentioned contributions, the five new relevant shareholders joined the Shareholders Agreement signed among the contributing shareholders on 19 December 2021 (as announced to the market on 23 December 2021), contributing a total consideration of 7,000,000 Growens shares, representing 45.47% of the share capital.

As a result of the above-mentioned material change, relevant shareholders are as follows:

Shareholder

NoS

%

Gorni Nazzareno (via Poliedriq S.r.l.)

1,607,355

10.442%

Miscia Alberto (via AM0S.r.l.)

1,606,054

10.433%

Monfredini Matteo (via MM S.r.l.)

1,589,884

10.328%

Azzali Luca (via Yugen S.r.l.)

1,546,212

10.045%

Bettoni Matteo (via Linea S.r.l.)

1,510,300

9.811%

Gianluca Pronti (also via Zoidberg S.r.l.)

912,766

5.930%

Datatrics sellers*

410,017

2.664%

Treasury Shares

62,583

0.407%

Free Float

6,148,172

39.940%

Total

15,393,343

100.000%

*Subject to lock-up

Based on notifications received by the Issuer under applicable regulations, no other shareholder, except as stated above, owns a stake of 5% or more of voting share capital. According to Article 26 of Euronext Growth Milan Issuers Regulations, relevant shareholders are mentioned on the corporate website, www.growens.io section Corporate Governance/Shareholders.

Download the press release

Attachments

Disclaimer

Growens S.p.A. published this content on 12 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 June 2023 21:22:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
