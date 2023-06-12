Announcement under art. 17 of Euronext Growth Milan Rules: change in relevant investors
Milan, 12 June, 2023- Growens S.p.A. -GROW (the "Company" or the "Issuer" or "Growens"), a company admitted to trading on the multilateral trading facility Euronext Growth Milan and operating in the cloud marketing technology field, announces, according to article 17 of Euronext Growth Milan Issuers Regulations, that they were notified a change in their shareholding by the relevant shareholders Matteo Monfredini, Nazzareno Gorni, Luca Azzali, Matteo Bettoni e Alberto Domenico Miscia, who contributed all the Growens shares they directly owned respectively into five companies they fully own, as follows:
Contributor
New relevant shareholder
Total number of shares contributed
% of share capital
Matteo Monfredini
MM S.r.l.
1,589,884
10.33%
Nazzareno Gorni
Poliedriq S.r.l.
1,607,355
10.44%
Luca Azzali
Yugen S.r.l.
1,546,212
10.04%
Matteo Bettoni
Linea S.r.l.
1,510,300
9.81%
Alberto Domenico Miscia
AM0 S.r.l.
1,606,054
10.43%
Total
7,859,805
51.06%
In addition, as a result of the above-mentioned contributions, the five new relevant shareholders joined the Shareholders Agreement signed among the contributing shareholders on 19 December 2021 (as announced to the market on 23 December 2021), contributing a total consideration of 7,000,000 Growens shares, representing 45.47% of the share capital.
As a result of the above-mentioned material change, relevant shareholders are as follows:
Shareholder
NoS
%
Gorni Nazzareno (via Poliedriq S.r.l.)
1,607,355
10.442%
Miscia Alberto (via AM0S.r.l.)
1,606,054
10.433%
Monfredini Matteo (via MM S.r.l.)
1,589,884
10.328%
Azzali Luca (via Yugen S.r.l.)
1,546,212
10.045%
Bettoni Matteo (via Linea S.r.l.)
1,510,300
9.811%
Gianluca Pronti (also via Zoidberg S.r.l.)
912,766
5.930%
Datatrics sellers*
410,017
2.664%
Treasury Shares
62,583
0.407%
Free Float
6,148,172
39.940%
Total
15,393,343
100.000%
*Subject to lock-up
Based on notifications received by the Issuer under applicable regulations, no other shareholder, except as stated above, owns a stake of 5% or more of voting share capital. According to Article 26 of Euronext Growth Milan Issuers Regulations, relevant shareholders are mentioned on the corporate website, www.growens.io section Corporate Governance/Shareholders.