Announcement under art. 17 of Euronext Growth Milan Rules: change in relevant investors

Milan, 12 June, 2023 - Growens S.p.A. -GROW (the "Company" or the "Issuer" or "Growens"), a company admitted to trading on the multilateral trading facility Euronext Growth Milan and operating in the cloud marketing technology field, announces, according to article 17 of Euronext Growth Milan Issuers Regulations, that they were notified a change in their shareholding by the relevant shareholders Matteo Monfredini, Nazzareno Gorni, Luca Azzali, Matteo Bettoni e Alberto Domenico Miscia, who contributed all the Growens shares they directly owned respectively into five companies they fully own, as follows:

Contributor New relevant shareholder Total number of shares contributed % of share capital Matteo Monfredini MM S.r.l. 1,589,884 10.33% Nazzareno Gorni Poliedriq S.r.l. 1,607,355 10.44% Luca Azzali Yugen S.r.l. 1,546,212 10.04% Matteo Bettoni Linea S.r.l. 1,510,300 9.81% Alberto Domenico Miscia AM0 S.r.l. 1,606,054 10.43% Total 7,859,805 51.06%

In addition, as a result of the above-mentioned contributions, the five new relevant shareholders joined the Shareholders Agreement signed among the contributing shareholders on 19 December 2021 (as announced to the market on 23 December 2021), contributing a total consideration of 7,000,000 Growens shares, representing 45.47% of the share capital.

As a result of the above-mentioned material change, relevant shareholders are as follows:

Shareholder NoS % Gorni Nazzareno (via Poliedriq S.r.l.) 1,607,355 10.442% Miscia Alberto (via AM0S.r.l.) 1,606,054 10.433% Monfredini Matteo (via MM S.r.l.) 1,589,884 10.328% Azzali Luca (via Yugen S.r.l.) 1,546,212 10.045% Bettoni Matteo (via Linea S.r.l.) 1,510,300 9.811% Gianluca Pronti (also via Zoidberg S.r.l.) 912,766 5.930% Datatrics sellers* 410,017 2.664% Treasury Shares 62,583 0.407% Free Float 6,148,172 39.940% Total 15,393,343 100.000% *Subject to lock-up

Based on notifications received by the Issuer under applicable regulations, no other shareholder, except as stated above, owns a stake of 5% or more of voting share capital. According to Article 26 of Euronext Growth Milan Issuers Regulations, relevant shareholders are mentioned on the corporate website, www.growens.io section Corporate Governance/Shareholders.