Consolidated Half-Year Report as at 30 June 2023 Financial statements prepared in accordance with IAS/IFRS accounting standards - Figures in Euro -

Consolidated Half-Year Report Table of Contents Table of Contents 2 Corporate Bodies 3 1. Growens Group 4 2. Summary data 8 3. Summary report 10 4. Consolidated Half-Year Report on Operations As at 30 June 2023 11 5. Group consolidated financial statements as at 30 June 2023 55 6. Notes to the Consolidated Half-Year Report as at 30 June 2023 61 NOTES ON THE EQUITY, FINANCIAL AND ECONOMIC STATEMENTS 70 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity 77 Period result 78 Shareholders' equity of minority interests 78 2

Consolidated Half-Year Report Corporate Bodies Board of Directors (Expiry of terms for approval of the financial statements as at 31 December 2025) Name and Surname Office Matteo Monfredini Chairman of the BoD with proxies Nazzareno Gorni Deputy Chairman of the BoD with proxies Micaela Cristina Capelli Director with proxies Paola De Martini Independent director without proxies Ignazio Castiglioni Independent director without proxies Board of Statutory Auditors (Expiry of terms for approval of the financial statements as at 31 December 2025) Name and Surname Office Michele Manfredini Chairman of the Board of Statutory Auditors Fabrizio Ferrari Regular Auditor Donata Paola Patrini Regular Auditor Andrea Bonelli Alternate Auditor Maria Luisa Guaschi Alternate Auditor Independent auditing company (Expiry of terms for approval of the financial statements as at 31 December 2025) BDO Italia S.p.A. 3

Consolidated Half-Year Report 1. Growens Group The Growens Group (hereinafter also referred to as "Growens Group" or "Group") is an operator active in two main business areas: Software-as-a-Service (" SaaS "), comprising the development and marketing of Cloud services, with a wide range of solutions offered to its customers, with a focus on content design and data-driven and multi-channel marketing automation. These services are performed respectively by the subsidiaries Beefree , which operates with over 1 million free users, more than 9,400 customers and over 1,000 applications, and Datatrics , which operates a predictive marketing platform based on artificial intelligence algorithms; Communication Platform as-a-Service (" CPaaS "), through its subsidiary Agile Telecom, which develops and sells technologies for the mass sending of SMS, for marketing and transactional purposes, with over 370 direct connections to B2B operators. At consolidated level, the Group operated in more than 150 countries and is present with its offices on three continents with a staff of over 200 employees. On 13 July 2023, Growens finalised the sale of the Group-owned Email Service Provider business unit through the sale of its wholly-owned (fully consolidated) shareholdings in MailUp S.p.A. (formerly Contactlab S.p.A.), Acumbamail S.L., MailUp Nordics A/S and its subsidiary Globase International A.p.S. (collectively, the "Email Service Provider" business) to TeamSystem S.p.A. for a consideration of Euro 76.7 million. This line of business operated with over 9,500 direct customers via the SaaS MailUp platform, a multi-channel (email, newsletter, SMS and messaging apps) cloud computing system for the professional management of digital marketing campaigns. 4