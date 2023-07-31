Growens S.p.A. -GROW (the "Company" or the "Issuer" or "Growens"), a company admitted to trading on the multilateral trading facility Euronext Growth Milan and operating in the cloud marketing technology field, announce that on 28 July 2023 (the "Deadline"), the period for the exercise of the right of withdrawal related to the approval of the modification of the corporate purpose, passed by the extraordinary general shareholders meeting on 9 March 2023, has ended. As of 28 July 2023, the Company has not received any requests for withdrawal from any shareholder. This data may change if the Company receives any withdrawal declarations sent within the Deadline in the next few days. If, after today's date, the Company should receive communications of withdrawal that were legitimately prepared and sent within the Deadline, we will rectify the information communicated today by means of a specific announcement, which will include, if applicable, information regarding the procedure for liquidating the shares of those who have withdrawn as per article 2437-quater of the civil code.

