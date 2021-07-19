Log in
    MAIL   IT0005040354

GROWENS S.P.A.

(MAIL)
Growens: The Group reinforces its management with two new hires A new Head of Marketing joins the MailUp business unit

07/19/2021 | 06:19am EDT
PRESS RELEASE

Growens:

The Group reinforces its management with two new hires A new Head of Marketing joins the MailUp business unit

  • Alessandro Tarquini appointed "Head of Business Controlling" at Growens
  • Eugenio Colazzo appointed "Cyber Security Manager" at Growens
  • Daniele Pelleri appointed "Head of Marketing" at MailUp

Milan, 19 July 2021 - Growens - formerly MailUp Group, a company admitted to trading on the multilateral trading facility AIM Italia and operating in the cloud marketing technology feld

  • announces the reinforcement of the Group management with the onboarding of a new Head of Business Controlling and a Cyber Security Manager. Growens also announces the strengthening of its MailUp business unit with the onboarding of a new Head of Marketing.

Established as a startup in 2002 in Cremona (Italy) by 5 co-founders still actively involved in the company, today Growens is led by CEO Nazzareno Gorni and Chairman & CFO Matteo Monfredini. In just under 20 years, it succeeded in growing and expanding its global footprint by creating an integrated industrial group with 5 business units in Italy, Northern Europe, the US and Latin America, employing 260+ people and serving 26,000+ customers in 115 countries.

Alessandro Tarquini was appointed Head of Business Controlling at Growens. Reporting directly to Matteo Monfredini, Chairman & CFO, he will play a key role in the Planning & Control Department. In his capacity, he will guide business development, providing fnancial support to business units in Italy, Spain, the Netherlands and the United States. In addition, he will work closely with the Board of Directors to provide business insight in collaboration with teams across the organisation. Tarquini boasts specifc expertise in the TLC feld, with signifcant experience in companies such as Vodafone, TeleTU and H3G. He has a degree in Industrial Engineering and Management from the Milan Polytechnic University.

Eugenio Colazzo is the new Cyber Security Manager. Reporting directly to the CIO, he will be responsible for creating and maintaining the information security infrastructure and ensuring that information assets and related technology, applications, systems, infrastructures and

processes are adequately protected in Growens' digital ecosystem. The Cyber Security Manager role is new and of critical importance for the Group, which assessed its performance in this area in the latest edition of its Sustainability Report. Colazzo - who attended Information Science at the University of Milan - has a solid experience as a Senior Technical Manager and consultant on cyber security issues in the telecommunications and security felds.

The management reinforcement also concerns the MailUp business unit, or the original core of the Growens entrepreneurial project, still active in the feld of Email Marketing technologies.

Namely, Daniele Pelleri was appointed Head of Marketing at MailUp. He will be responsible for the development of digital performance strategies, data strategies and integrated journeys, supporting business objectives, promoting lead acquisition, providing sales support and building the brand internationally. Pelleri has a solid experience as a digital entrepreneur and participated in several strategic projects, namely in the fnance, retail and SME industries. He has a degree in Computer Engineering from the Polytechnic University of Turin.

Moving up from its current size of over 260 employees, in recent months Growens has pursued the goal of continuing to grow rapidly in terms of headcount. The Group has planned an important hiring path for the year 2021, aimed at onboarding 60+ new roles largely referring to the digital, technology, product and software development areas for SaaS platforms (Product Management, Product Marketing, Software Development). To-date, the plan is about 60% complete, with full completion forecast within the year. The above mentioned management reinforcement plays a key part in this plan, thanks to the introduction of new, critical skills into the company.

Growens (GROW) is a vertically integrated player in the feld of Cloud Marketing Technologies. Its growing suite of data-driven solutions allows SMEs and large corporations globally to master the evolving ways of communicating with customers. Starting from the parent company, which includes the MailUp business unit (Email marketing technology), the group boasts a steady growth path both organically and through acquisitions: Acumbamail (Spanish and LatAm markets), Agile Telecom (wholesale SMS market) and Datatrics (artifcial intelligence). The brand portfolio is completed by BEE, an email editor launched in 2017 as a complementary business line, already covering thousands of customers worldwide. Today, Growens is a leading European player in the feld of Cloud Marketing Technologies, serving 26,400+ customers in 100+ countries.

The company is admitted to trading on the AIM Italia market managed by the Italian Stock Exchange, with a free foat of 36+%.

ISIN IT0005040354 - Reuters: GROW.MI - Bloomberg: GROW IM

Media & Guidelines: https://growens.io/en/media-guidelines

For further information please contact:

Growens Investor Relations Micaela Cristina Capelli +39 02 71040485 investor.relations@growens.io

Growens Press Offce Maria Giulia Ganassini +39 02 89603080 press@growens.io growens.io

Nomad BPER Banca +39 051 2756537 growens@bper.it

iCorporate - Growens Press Offce

Arturo Salerni

+39 335 1222631 Alberto Colombini +39 346 6016675 growens@icorporate.it

Arrowhead Business and Investment Decisions, LLC

Thomas Renaud

+1 212 619 6889 enquire@arrowheadbid.com arrowheadbid.com

Disclaimer

Growens S.p.A. published this content on 19 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 July 2021 10:18:54 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
