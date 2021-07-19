PRESS RELEASE

Growens:

The Group reinforces its management with two new hires A new Head of Marketing joins the MailUp business unit

Alessandro Tarquini appointed " Head of Business Controlling" at Growens

Head of Business Controlling" at Growens Eugenio Colazzo appointed "Cyber Security Manager" at Growens

Daniele Pelleri appointed "Head of Marketing" at MailUp

Milan, 19 July 2021 - Growens - formerly MailUp Group, a company admitted to trading on the multilateral trading facility AIM Italia and operating in the cloud marketing technology feld

announces the reinforcement of the Group management with the onboarding of a new Head of Business Controlling and a Cyber Security Manager. Growens also announces the strengthening of its MailUp business unit with the onboarding of a new Head of Marketing.

Established as a startup in 2002 in Cremona (Italy) by 5 co-founders still actively involved in the company, today Growens is led by CEO Nazzareno Gorni and Chairman & CFO Matteo Monfredini. In just under 20 years, it succeeded in growing and expanding its global footprint by creating an integrated industrial group with 5 business units in Italy, Northern Europe, the US and Latin America, employing 260+ people and serving 26,000+ customers in 115 countries.

Alessandro Tarquini was appointed Head of Business Controlling at Growens. Reporting directly to Matteo Monfredini, Chairman & CFO, he will play a key role in the Planning & Control Department. In his capacity, he will guide business development, providing fnancial support to business units in Italy, Spain, the Netherlands and the United States. In addition, he will work closely with the Board of Directors to provide business insight in collaboration with teams across the organisation. Tarquini boasts specifc expertise in the TLC feld, with signifcant experience in companies such as Vodafone, TeleTU and H3G. He has a degree in Industrial Engineering and Management from the Milan Polytechnic University.

Eugenio Colazzo is the new Cyber Security Manager. Reporting directly to the CIO, he will be responsible for creating and maintaining the information security infrastructure and ensuring that information assets and related technology, applications, systems, infrastructures and